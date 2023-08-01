Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus leaked benchmarks suggest fight is on with the iPhone 15 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S24's potential performance specs may have been revealed in new Geekbench 6 results, spotted by Notebookcheck.

The device being tested in these results is using a Samsung codename, and is believed to be the Galaxy S24 Plus specifically. So assuming this is indeed the next handset in the Galaxy S Plus line, let's take a look at the results, which we've collated below alongside those of major rival phones.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench 6 single-core score Geekbench 6 multi-core score Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (alleged) 2233 6661 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 1885 4888 iPhone 14 Pro (GB6 average) 2511 6348 iPhone 15 Pro (alleged) 3019 7860

We see here that the alleged Galaxy S24 Plus scores beat the current Galaxy S23 Plus by quite a margin. The S24 Plus is, in turn, defeated by the iPhone 14 Pro in single-core performance, though the Samsung is still ahead by a little in multi-core performance.

However, the iPhone 15, or more specifically the iPhone 15 Pro, could be a far more dangerous challenger. Looking at the alleged A17 benchmarks (the 3nm chip tipped for use in this year's Pro iPhones), we see it crushes the putative Galaxy S24 Plus on both single- and multi-core scores. This isn't a surprising result, as the A-series chips that power the iPhone have historically been the most powerful chips on any smartphone.

We should note these benchmarks are conducted with a device running what's believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with 8GB RAM. We expect all Galaxy S24 Plus models to use this quantity of RAM, but it's rumored that European S24 models may end up with Samsung-made Exynos chips, like in years prior to the Galaxy S23 series. As we see in previously leaked Geekbench 5 tests, this could be mixed news for overall performance.

Changes to specs and overall performance are obviously possible between now and launch for both the next-gen Samsung and Apple phones, so don't consider this a settled contest just yet. We should see the iPhone 15 series arrive in September of this year, followed by the Galaxy S24 in February 2024, and you can be sure we'll be running performance tests as soon as we get our hands on them to figure out who's going to have the most powerful phone of 2024.

Beyond its chipset, we've also been hearing that the Galaxy S24 could adopt a new type of battery that will enable faster charging, and titanium side rails for the Ultra model, but stick with at least the same selfie camera as the current Galaxy S23 models.