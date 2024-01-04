Samsung Galaxy S24 price could be changing significantly — for better and worse

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a crucial factor for many buyers once the phones launch. And thanks to some overly detailed terms and conditions for a contest launched by French retailer Darty on January 3 (shared by Spynox on X/Twitter), we have an idea of what the costs could be.

The document doesn't name the Samsung phones specifically. Still, some educated guessing leads us to believe that the standard Galaxy S24 will cost, €899, the Galaxy S24 Plus €1,169 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra €1,469, at least if you're buying one in France.

Translated, the key part of the text reads: Article IV: Endowment The game has the following Prizes: - 1 Samsung smartphone with a unit value of €899 - 1 Samsung smartphone with a unit value of €1,169 -1 Samsung smartphone with a unit value of €1,469 (Image credit: Darty)

If you convert these prices to USD, you get $985, $1,281 and $1,610. However, before you panic, bear in mind that regional pricing and taxation can affect prices too.

For a more accurate idea of what these prices mean, we can see that the Galaxy S23 series went on sale at €959, €1,219 and €1,419 respectively in France last year, according to our friends at Tom's Guide France.

While the leaked prices may be estimates on Darty's part rather than the Galaxy S24 series' official MSRP, it looks as if Samsung's making the latest Galaxy S base and Plus models €50 cheaper than before, but the Ultra €50 more expensive.

Higher or lower?

This new set of leaked prices fits with a previously tipped price increase for the Ultra in Europe but price drops for the standard and Plus. However, a different rumor claimed that the Galaxy S24 series would not be changing prices compared to the Galaxy S23 contradicts this. We'll have to see if more leaks appear to help clarify if one of these rumors is incorrect, or doesn't apply to a specific market.

If these prices are still a little too high for your liking, then the good news is that as part of its Galaxy Unpacked announcements, Samsung is offering $50 off for users who make a pre-order reservation before the event. Even if Samsung won't tell you exactly what you're getting fifty bucks off of yet.

Galaxy Unpacked is in the calendar for January 17, so we've not long to wait to find out what the Galaxy S24 series' pricing will actually be. Fingers crossed that whatever Samsung is charging for these phones, the price won't hamper the Galaxy S24's chances of taking on the iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 and earning a spot on our best phones guide.