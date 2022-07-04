Saatva’s best-rated mattress is now $350 off in the 4th of July sales

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that hand-makes all of its beds in America, and we have an exclusive saving on its highest-rated hybrid mattress, the Saatva Classic. Today you can save $350 on the Classic when spending $1,000 or more (opens in new tab). This gives you an extra $100 saving compared to the general offer currently advertised on Saatva.

It’s a fantastic 4th of July mattress sale for getting today’s cheapest price on this luxury hotel-standard bed. If you’re looking for the very best mattress for every sleeper, this is the one to go for. After thorough testing we rate the Saatva Classic as a superb option for all body types because it’s available in three firmness levels and two heights. We’d recommend the Luxury Firm for recreating a luxury hotel feel at home.

As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, you’ll get a whole year to trial this luxury innerspring hybrid at home to make sure it’s the right bed for you. Plus it comes with a market-leading lifetime warranty with free premium delivery to your bedroom and free old mattress removal.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,198 $848 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - This exclusive offer is the biggest saving we’ve seen on the Classic since Memorial Day, making now the best time to buy ahead of the potential summer price increases we usually see in the mattress world. The $350 saving can be applied to any order worth $1,000 or more and it reduces the cost of a queen size Classic to $1,420 (was $1,770). You’ll have 365 nights to trial it, and the mattress arrives ready to sleep on.

The Saatva combines hybrid mattress technology with the contouring comfort of memory foam mattresses, so you’re getting deep pressure relief across your hips and back, plus plenty of lumbar support. In fact, the Classic has been awarded the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, making it an excellent choice for reducing back pain during sleep.

Choose from three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm and firm), and two heights (11.5” or 14.5” - the deeper the mattress, the plusher the feel). The luxury firm suits most sleepers, though consider the plush soft if you’re a lighter weight side sleeper as it will cradle your hips, shoulders and knees more during sleep. (See our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers for more options).

You get a lot of free premium perks with the Saatva Classic too, including free White Glove Delivery where Saatva’s installation team will set the mattress up for you and (if you arrange it in advance), remove your old one. The only downside is that Saatva charges a $99 return or exchange fee, but considering you’re getting a premium handcrafted hybrid for far less - and with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty - it’s a very small niggle.

The Classic is expensive compared to mattresses in a box though, so if you have a much smaller budget, take a look at our guide to the best cheap mattresses for queen size beds under $500.