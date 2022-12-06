Roku just gave users 13 free channels — here’s everything you can watch

Free TV is the gift everyone needs, and Roku is staying true to its brand this holiday season. A whole new set of free TV channels coming to The Roku Channel have dropped for December, with 13 channels in total — and they even include sports channels, the one thing that cord-cutters are most starved for.

The even better news, though, is that these channels aren't only on Roku devices: the new free and linear channels list, which Roku announced here (opens in new tab), will be available to stream on The Roku Channel website (opens in new tab) as well as on iOS and Android devices via the Roku app.

So what's coming our way? Well, there are four holiday music channels come from iHeartRadio, and if that sounds like too many, well, we're guessing you don't know how deep the holiday music catalogue gets. You've got one channel for holiday jazz music, another for the classics and more.

Then, though, we've got two new free Roku sports channels. The NHL channel will look to mix news, replays and action from the most recent games, iconic moments in hockey history and other content from around the league. Then, there's the Women's Sports Network, which collects content from all women's sports leagues from around the world.

And for everyone who's looking for ideas for what to cook tonight, or to bring to the next holiday party, there's the Come Dine with Me channel. It collects episodes from the popular Channel 4 (a network in the U.K.) show, which has been on the air for 45 seasons (or as they're referred to over there, 45 series).

The most exciting addition has to be WildEarth, which we want to check out for ourselves. The channel shows live experiences with wild animals, and there's an interactive element. With these channels, The Roku Channel now has over 350 networks to choose from.

Every new free channel in The Roku Channel

Here is the full list of new channels that are now on The Roku Channel.

Come Dine with Me: Amateur chefs compete to host the ultimate dinner party, with shocking guests and delicious entertainment.

Amateur chefs compete to host the ultimate dinner party, with shocking guests and delicious entertainment. iHeart Christmas Classics: The original holiday hits! Including Bing Crosby, Perry Como, The Carpenters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin.

The original holiday hits! Including Bing Crosby, Perry Como, The Carpenters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. iHeart Christmas Jazz: Holiday favorites from Jazz superstars: David Benoit, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Brian McKnight, and more!

Holiday favorites from Jazz superstars: David Benoit, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Brian McKnight, and more! iHeart North Pole Radio: DJ Santa! Hear Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, The Chipmunks, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and more!

DJ Santa! Hear Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, The Chipmunks, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and more! iHeartChristmas: Sing along to your holiday favorites! Including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Jingle Bell Rock.

Sing along to your holiday favorites! Including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Jingle Bell Rock. Latino Vibes: Latino Vibes celebrates our vibrant and varied culture, where family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life.

Latino Vibes celebrates our vibrant and varied culture, where family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life. NHL: Catch the latest game action. See unique moments with the brightest stars. Re-live the greatest games in NHL history.

Catch the latest game action. See unique moments with the brightest stars. Re-live the greatest games in NHL history. Vevo Holiday: Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as Silent Night and O Holy Night, to holiday classics, such as Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow!, and newer hits, such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me.

Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as Silent Night and O Holy Night, to holiday classics, such as Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow!, and newer hits, such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me. WildEarth: LIVE expert-hosted wild animal experiences, where viewers can interact in real time with the expert guides.

LIVE expert-hosted wild animal experiences, where viewers can interact in real time with the expert guides. Women’s Sports Network: The best leagues. The best athletes. The best of women’s sports all in one place. GAME ON!

You don't need a Roku for The Roku Channel

You may think this is just for Roku devices. You'd be wrong.

The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV (opens in new tab), select Samsung TVs, as well as iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab).

You can also just pull The Roku Channel up in a web browser (opens in new tab).