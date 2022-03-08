Real Madrid vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

There will be a plethora of stars on show in the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream, as the two super-clubs try to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid vs PSG channel, start time The Real Madrid vs PSG live stream takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The first leg was something of a tight, cagey affair, but the amount of top players on display makes a tie between these Spanish and French giants a compelling fixture.

Real Madrid will have to overcome a 0-1 deficit to progress against PSG and make it to the quarter-finals, following a last-gasp winner from Kylian Mbappé a fortnight ago. They do not have a good recent history when in this position, having lost nine out of their last 10 Champions League knockout ties when behind from the first leg. Paris Saint Germain have, though, been eliminated from three of the eight Champions League ties when they’ve been ahead after the first leg.

Mbappé has been a major injury doubt for the French side in the run up to the game. The superstar forward was injured in training on Monday after teammate Idrissa Gueye stood on his foot. However, following an MRI scan, he has been cleared to travel to Spain. Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos remains sidelined due to injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that he has made the emotional trip to the Benarbeu with his new teammates, despite this.

Midfielders Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde should be back for Real Madrid after missing the recent La Liga win against Real Sociedad. Gareth Bale should also be fit and available to Carlo Ancelloti.

There is then an embarrassment of riches on show from both teams, not least Lionel Messi. Now at PSG, the ex-Barcelona icon will return to Spain and likely face a rather hostile reception at the home of his former side’s great rivals, as will Neymar.

On the domestic front, Real Madrid are a comfortable eight points ahead of second placed Sevilla, and a staggering 15 points ahead of Barcelona, at the top of the La Liga table. PSG are in an even more secure position, sitting 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. For them and Pochettino, winning the Champions League for the first time ever means everything.

Can they take a big step towards that by knocking out the 13-time winners? Find out what happens by watching the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs PSG live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.