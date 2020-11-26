Ravens vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 12 game online

Ravens vs Steelers live stream channel, start time The Ravens vs Steelers live stream will start at 1:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 29.

It was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but got moved due to positive COVID-19 tests. It will air on NBC.

The Ravens vs Steelers live stream was supposed to be a Thanksgiving night clash, but has now been moved to Sunday. Things were looking good for the Ravens until they tangled with the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 8.

Thus began a downward slide in which the Ravens have lost three of their past four NFL live streams (including last week's 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans). Now at 6-4, visiting Baltimore has to pull off an upset in Pittsburgh to remain in contention for the conference. Bookmakers are favoring the Steelers over the Ravens by at least three points.

A Ravens victory in this NFL live stream will require better performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has thrown just five touchdowns in the past four games. (He's also tossed four interceptions.) Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, so he certainly has it in him to do better.

Jackson also has to pick up rushing duties for a team with a very limited ground game. With 575 yards and three touchdowns, Jackson is the Ravens' leading rusher. That's a lot to expect from one player. And he's going up against one of the best defenses out there: Pittsburgh has allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile the Ravens' traditionally strong defense has been decimated by injuries. Defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, and safety Geno Stone are all out for this game. Defensive weakness was on display in the Titans match, in which RB Derrick Henry ran all over the Ravens, including a 29-yard touchdown drive in overtime that clinched them game.

How to watch Ravens vs Steelers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game begins at 1:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 29.

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Ravens vs Steelers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Ravens vs Steelers live stream for free

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Steelers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Ravens vs Steelers live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.