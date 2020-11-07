Ravens vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 9 game online

Ravens vs Colts channel, start time The Ravens vs Colts live stream begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 8 on CBS.

The Ravens vs Colts live stream sees two teams with a lot in common meet up. Beyond twin 5-2 records, the visiting Baltimore Ravens and host Indianapolis Colts have similar scoring numbers, with the Ravens average 29 points per game to the Colts' 28.3.

Baltimore's been allowing 18.9 points per matchup, vs 19.4 for Indianapolis. Bookmakers expect a close NFL live stream, with the Ravens favored by three points.

The two teams have been largely spared injuries, although the Ravens just lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury last weekend. Baltimore will also be without promising new cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Also weighing on the Ravens is their 28-24 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 8. But it was a close contest against the NFL's last undefeated team. The Colts must be giddy after a 41-21 victory over the Detroit Lions--albeit an easier opponent. The Colts may also get a boost from playing at home with at least a limited number of cheering fans in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Baltimore posts slightly better numbers. But they will meet a worthy opponent for what promises to be a close and lively game.

How to watch Ravens vs Colts live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Ravens vs Colts live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Ravens vs Colts live streams in the US

In America, Ravens vs Colts is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today (Sunday, November 8).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Ravens vs Colts is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Ravens vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Ravens vs Colts live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Colts.

Ravens vs Colts live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, fans of American football across the pond do not get Ravens vs Colts on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.