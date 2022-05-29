Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream: How to watch the French Open fourth round match online

The Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream will show you the 13-time French Open champion's fourth round match from Roland-Garros 2022.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

The men's singles at Roland-Garros is starting to get rather interesting, and the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime looks like being the pick of the day's ties.

Nadal — who, let's not forget, has won 13 French Open titles — is only seeded fifth at this year's tournament after injuring led to him missing the early part of the season. That means he's got tougher matches than he might otherwise have at this stage. And make no mistake, Felix Auger Aliassime is a tricky opponent for him.

The 21-year-old Canadian had his big breakthrough last year, reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the semis at the US Open. He then followed that up with the quarters at this year's Australian Open.

Then again, Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam in Australia, and remains the favorite here. And if he does win, he'll probably face Novak Djokovic in the next round. Now that should be a game worth watching.

Nadal is third on the Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros today, so we expect him at around 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET. However, that time is subject to change.

Read on for full info of how to watch, including details of where it's streaming for FREE, and also check out our 2022 French Open live streams hub for today's schedule, seedings and more.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you should get FREE coverage of the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream.

That's because the free-to-air 9Gem and its 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service in Australia, France.TV (opens in new tab) in France and ServusTV (opens in new tab) in Austria all have rights to the French Open.

However, we say should have coverage, because 9Now only has one stream at a time, so it may be showing a different game.

France.TV definitely will be showing it, though — so if you're in France (or are usually based in France but aren't there right now), you can watch it on that service.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular French Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live streams around the world

How to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream on 9Now (opens in new tab), even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch the tennis match.

How to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream from Roland-Garros.

Viewers can watch all the action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, plus selected Bally Sports regional networks. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock (opens in new tab), plus Sling TV and Fubo.TV.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: it costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content as well as the French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the SlingTV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC (in select regions). It also includes the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

Fubo.TV, meanwhile, costs $70 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected French Open live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel for $11/month more and Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream in the UK

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream from Roland-Garros, but the situation isn't quite as good as in previous years.

This year, the tournament won't be available to watch on free-to-air channels, whereas last year it was on ITV.

Instead, Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab) have the rights to all French Open live streams. Don't worry about the fact that there are two channels listed; Eurosport is being rolled into Discovery Plus, so it won't matter which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here (opens in new tab), or access the service via Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of that at the same time.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime match on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN (opens in new tab) or RDS (opens in new tab) streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream in Australia

Aussies should be able to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime live stream on Channel Nine, after they cut a deal for exclusive coverage from Roland-Garros that also saw them broadcast last year's tournament.

As Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger Aliassime is a big tie, it may well air on the free-to-view 9Gem channel and via the on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab). However, it is possible 9 will decide to show a different game — so you may want to go for Stan Sport (opens in new tab) instead.

Stan will be showing every French Open match in Australia, ad-free and in up to 4K. You'll need a subscription for this one, but it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the French Open live streams, Stan also has tennis action from Wimbledon, Champions League 21/22 live streams, Europa League coverage plus a huge amount of live Rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.