Australian Open live stream 2025: How to watch tennis for free from anywhere, schedule
Sinner and Alcaraz have been kept on separate sides of the draw
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are running parallel missions at the first grand slam of the year. Not only are they the reigning champions, top seeds and world No.1s, they're both out to secure their second straight major title, having each triumphed at Flushing Meadows too.
You can watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
The 2025 Australian Open runs from Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, Janauary 26. Full schedule below.
► Australia — 9NOW (FREE)
► U.S. — ESPN & ESPN2 via Sling TV or Fubo / ESPN Plus
► U.K. — Discovery+
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
With Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff all suffering dips in form, Sabalenka is the clear favorite in the women's draw. Ominously, she warmed up for the tournament by winning the Brisbane International, which produced a surprise men's champion in No.24 seed Jiri Lehecka. Both players have clearly settled in nicely.
At 37, Novak Djokovic is aiming to break his 24-slam tie with Margaret Court and become the oldest player to win a major in the Open era. The Serb, who's joined forces with Andy Murray in Melbourne, failed to win a grand slam or an ATP title last year — for the first time since 2017 and 2005 respectively — but bagged Olympic gold, the prize he's coveted above all others.
Carlos Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win all four grand slams, and the No.3 seed has been kept apart from Sinner in the draw.
Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Australian Open live streams where you are. We’ve also listed the full tournament schedule so you won't miss a moment.
FREE Australian Open live stream in Oz
The 2025 Australian Open is being live streamed for free on Channel 9, 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service in Australia.
But what if you're away from Australia? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch 9Now via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
How to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription (e.g. 9Now)? You can still watch Australian Open 2025 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. or U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch your usual Australian Open free stream.
How to watch Australian Open in the U.S. without cable
ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in the U.S., with the action split between ESPN and ESPN2. Play typically begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT each day.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.
Our pick of these would be Sling TV. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and your first month half price.
Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month (currently discounted to $74.99) for 221 channels and includes ESPN and ESPN2. It offers a 7-day free trial.
Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Melbourne Park.
How to watch Australian Open in Canada
Tennis fans in Canada can catch all the Australian Open action on TSN as part of a cable TV package. Play typically begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT each day.
If you don't have cable, then you could watch Australian Open 2025 online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Australian Open live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch Australian Open in the U.K.
Live coverage of the Australian Open is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. Play typically begins at midnight each day.
If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the Australian Open from abroad.
How to watch Australian Open in Australia
The Australian Open is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now. Play typically begins at 11 a.m. AEDT each day.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
Can I watch the Australian Open 2025 in 4K UHD?
If you want to watch the Australian Open in 4K, you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.
Australian Open seeds 2025
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Zheng Qinwen
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska
Australian Open schedule 2025
(All times ET)
Saturday, January 11
7 p.m. – Round 1
Sunday, January 12
7 p.m. – Round 1
Monday, January 13
7 p.m. – Round 2
Tuesday, January 14
7 p.m. – Round 2
Wednesday, January 15
7 p.m. – Round 3
Thursday, January 16
7 p.m. – Round 3
Friday, January 17
7 p.m. – Round 4
Saturday, January 18
7 p.m. – Round 4
Sunday, January 19 (final)
7 p.m. – Quarter-finals
Monday, January 20
7 p.m. – Quarter-finals
Tuesday, January 21
TBA – Women's Semi-final
Wednesday, January 22
TBA – Women's Semi-final & Men's Semi-Final
Thursday, January 23
TBA – Men's Semi-Final
Saturday, January 25
TBA – Women's Final
Sunday, January 26
TBA – Men's Final
