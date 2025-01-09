Australian Open live stream 2025: How to watch tennis for free from anywhere, schedule

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are running parallel missions at the first grand slam of the year. Not only are they the reigning champions, top seeds and world No.1s, they're both out to secure their second straight major title, having each triumphed at Flushing Meadows too.

With Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff all suffering dips in form, Sabalenka is the clear favorite in the women's draw. Ominously, she warmed up for the tournament by winning the Brisbane International, which produced a surprise men's champion in No.24 seed Jiri Lehecka. Both players have clearly settled in nicely.

At 37, Novak Djokovic is aiming to break his 24-slam tie with Margaret Court and become the oldest player to win a major in the Open era. The Serb, who's joined forces with Andy Murray in Melbourne, failed to win a grand slam or an ATP title last year — for the first time since 2017 and 2005 respectively — but bagged Olympic gold, the prize he's coveted above all others.

Carlos Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win all four grand slams, and the No.3 seed has been kept apart from Sinner in the draw.

Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Australian Open live streams where you are. We’ve also listed the full tournament schedule so you won't miss a moment.

FREE Australian Open live stream in Oz

The 2025 Australian Open is being live streamed for free on Channel 9, 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service in Australia. But what if you're away from Australia? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home? Don't worry — you can watch 9Now via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription (e.g. 9Now)? You can still watch Australian Open 2025 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. or U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch your usual Australian Open free stream.

How to watch Australian Open in the U.S. without cable

ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in the U.S., with the action split between ESPN and ESPN2. Play typically begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT each day.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and your first month half price.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month (currently discounted to $74.99) for 221 channels and includes ESPN and ESPN2. It offers a 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Melbourne Park.

How to watch Australian Open in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can catch all the Australian Open action on TSN as part of a cable TV package. Play typically begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT each day.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch Australian Open 2025 online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Australian Open live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Australian Open in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Australian Open is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K. Play typically begins at midnight each day.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the Australian Open from abroad.

How to watch Australian Open in Australia

The Australian Open is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now. Play typically begins at 11 a.m. AEDT each day.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

Can I watch the Australian Open 2025 in 4K UHD? If you want to watch the Australian Open in 4K, you'll need Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.

Australian Open seeds 2025

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska

Australian Open schedule 2025

(All times ET)

Saturday, January 11

7 p.m. – Round 1

Sunday, January 12

7 p.m. – Round 1

Monday, January 13

7 p.m. – Round 2

Tuesday, January 14

7 p.m. – Round 2

Wednesday, January 15

7 p.m. – Round 3

Thursday, January 16

7 p.m. – Round 3

Friday, January 17

7 p.m. – Round 4

Saturday, January 18

7 p.m. – Round 4

Sunday, January 19 (final)

7 p.m. – Quarter-finals

Monday, January 20

7 p.m. – Quarter-finals

Tuesday, January 21

TBA – Women's Semi-final

Wednesday, January 22

TBA – Women's Semi-final & Men's Semi-Final

Thursday, January 23

TBA – Men's Semi-Final

Saturday, January 25

TBA – Women's Final

Sunday, January 26

TBA – Men's Final

