Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere — TV channel, free streams, fixtures, quarter-finals

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is the biggest club competition soccer has to offer in North America. Eight clubs remain – Lionel Messi's Inter Miami among them – with the two-legged quarter-finals up next on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Plus, with a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup also up for grabs, you need to know how to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams, Channels, dates The Champions Cup quarter finals take place on Tuesday, April 1 & Wednesday, April 2.

• FREE STREAMS — YouTube / CONCACAF Go (U.K. / AUS / RoW)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Around in some form since 1962, the CONCACAF Champions Cup – aka the CONCACAF Champions League from 2008 to 2023 – is as prestigious as it gets and has the quarter-final lineup to match. Only teams from the U.S., Canada and Mexico remain.

First up is a blockbuster all-Mexico City clash between fierce rivals Club America and Club Azul, the two most successful sides in tournament history with 13 titles between them. For Barcelona man Jonathan dos Santos turns out for the former, the team of the establishment, while tournament top scorer Angel Sepulveda will be looking to add to his tally for the working-class latter.

Later in the evening on Tuesday, Tigres UANL visit LA Galaxy. The reigning MLS Cup champions haven't won since knocking out Herediano in the last 16 but count former Borussia Dortmund start Marco Reus among their number, while evergreen former France international Andre-Pierre Gignac continues to bag for Tigres.

On Wednesday, there's plenty more to look forward to, as Inter Miami – including Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets – visit LAFC in an all MLS clash. Before that, Vancouver Whitecaps take on Pumas UNAM.

Here's how to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams for FREE

Those in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and many more countries from around the world – essentially any territory that isn't in North or Central America – can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams for free via CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Fans in Mexico will also be able to watch all of the action for FREE as streaming service Tubi has gained the rights to show all of the matches from the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams from anywhere

CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to watch your usual free U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed here and watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup action just as you would at home.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99 per month and it comes with more than 40 channels including Fox Sports. Even better, you can usually get up to 50% off your first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99 per month but gives you 200+ channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $46 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including Fox Sports and NBC in selected markets.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., then you're in luck when it comes to watching CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams.

As we've outlined above, CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams via streaming service, OneSoccer.

A membership for OneSoccer starts at $12.99/month. Alternatively, a one-year pass can be purchased for $119.99.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch on their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final live streams in Central America, South Americaand the Caribbean

Soccer fans in Central America, South America and the Caribbean will be able to watch every match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as Disney Plus has the rights to the tournament.

The price of Disney Plus varies by country and plan so it is worth visiting their website for full details.

Traveling outside your county? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

CONCACAF Champions Cup teams

Club América (Liga MX)

Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer)

LAFC (Major League Soccer)

LA Galaxy (Major League Soccer)

Pumas UNAM (Liga MX)

Tigres UANL (Liga MX)

Vancouver Whitecaps (Major League Soccer)

CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final fixtures

Tuesday, April 1 (first legs)

Club America vs Club Azul – 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 a.m. BST (Wed) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Wed)

LA Galaxy vs Tigres UANL – 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 a.m. BST (Wed) / 2:15 p.m. AEDT (Wed)

Wednesday, April 5 (first legs)

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM – 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. BST (Thur) / 12:30 p.m. AEDT (Thur)

LAFC vs Inter Miami – 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST (Thur) / 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Thur)

Tuesday, April 8 (second legs)

Tigres vs LA Galaxy – 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Wed) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Wed)

Club America vs Club Azul – 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST (Wed) / 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Wed)

Wednesday, April 9 (second legs)

Inter Miami vs LAFC – 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Thur) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Thur)

Pumas UNAM vs Vancouver Whitecaps – 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST (Thur) / 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Thur)

