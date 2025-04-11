How to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2025: live stream tennis online, players, schedule, qualifying round

World No.3 Jessica Pegula is set to turn out for the U.S. team.

One of precious few opportunities for tennis stars to represent their country, the Billie Jean King Cup is a very special tournament indeed, and Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia are the top stars in action in this week's pivotal qualifiers.

Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Billie Jean King Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Billie Jean King Cup live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round runs from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on 9Now (AUS), RTVE (ESP)

• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Tennis Channel / BBC iPlayer (Great Britain matches)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

With hosts China and reigning champions Italy already guaranteed spots in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen this September, 18 teams, split into six groups of three, are competing for the six remaining spots. Each qualifier follows a best-of-three format, with two singles matches followed by a decisive doubles tiebreaker if necessary.

Captained by Lindsay Davenport and featuring world No.3 Pegula and No.32 Danielle Collins, the United States line-up is arguably the most formidable of the lot, but their Group C rivals Slovakia made it all the way to last year's final.

On paper, Group B and Group D should be nailbiting too. In Group B, the Czech Republic and Spain are two of the most successful teams in Billie Jean King Cup history, but No.17 Haddad Maia is one of the top players in the tournament. In Group D, the No.10-ranked former Wimbledon champion Rybakina is a huge threat to Australia's hopes.

You'll find the groups, players, squads and schedules at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2025 from anywhere — starting with free streams.

Free Billie Jean King Cup live streams

Fans can look forward to free Billie Jean King Cup coverage in select territories.

The tournament is available to watch for FREE on 9Now in Australia, with English commentary. You'll also find free Billie Jean King Cup coverage on RTVE in Spain.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2025 for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Billie Jean King Cup live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you'll want to watch your usual home coverage of Billie Jean King Cup, especially if it's free-to-air. But what if you're abroad during the tournament?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save over 70% on NordVPN!

Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages, as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch 2025 Billie Jean King Cup live streams in Canada

In Canada, all of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup ties are being shown on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$5.99 a month (ad-free).

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to set your device to appear you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Billie Jean King Cup live streams in the U.K.

Tennis Channel is providing comprehensive coverage of the Billie Jean King Cup in the U.K., with a subscription costing just £2.49 per month or £24.99 per year.

However, all of Great Britain's ties are being live streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Sounds great, right? If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow 2025 Billie Jean King Cup live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Billie Jean King Cup live streams in Australia

The Billie Jean King Cup is being broadcast for free on 9Gem, with online live streams also available for free via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying groups

Group A

Canada — Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic, Victoria Mboko, Kayla Cross, Ariana Arseneault (Captain: Heidi El Tabakh)

— Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic, Victoria Mboko, Kayla Cross, Ariana Arseneault (Captain: Heidi El Tabakh) Romania — Anca Todoni, Miriam Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun, Ilinca Amariei, Mara Gae (Captain: Horia Tecau)

— Anca Todoni, Miriam Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun, Ilinca Amariei, Mara Gae (Captain: Horia Tecau) Japan — Moyuka Uchijima, Aoi Ito, Ena Shibahara, Eri Hozumi, Shuko Aoyama (Captain: Ai Sugiyama)

Group B

Czech Republic — Linda Noskova, Marie Bouzkova, Sara Bejlek, Tereza Valentova, Dominika Salkova (Captain: Petr Pala)

— Linda Noskova, Marie Bouzkova, Sara Bejlek, Tereza Valentova, Dominika Salkova (Captain: Petr Pala) Spain — Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Cristina Bucsa, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Yvonne Cavalle Reimers (Captain: Carla Suarez Navarro)

— Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Cristina Bucsa, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Yvonne Cavalle Reimers (Captain: Carla Suarez Navarro) Brazil — Beatriz Haddad Maia, Laura Pigossi, Luiza Fullana, Ana Candiotto, Luisa Stefani (Captain: Luiz Peniza)

Group C

Slovakia — Rebecca Sramkova, Viktoria Hruncakova, Renata Jamrichova, Tereza Mihalikova (Captain: Matej Liptak)

— Rebecca Sramkova, Viktoria Hruncakova, Renata Jamrichova, Tereza Mihalikova (Captain: Matej Liptak) United States — Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, McCartney Kessler, Desirae Krawczyk, Asia Muhammad (Captain: Lindsay Davenport)

— Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, McCartney Kessler, Desirae Krawczyk, Asia Muhammad (Captain: Lindsay Davenport) Denmark — Clara Tauson, Johanne Svendsen, Rebecca Munk Mortensen, Laura Brunkel, Emilie Francati (Captain: Jens Anker Andersen)

Group D

Kazakhstan — Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Zarina Diyas, Anna Danilina (Captain: Yuriy Shchukin)

— Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Zarina Diyas, Anna Danilina (Captain: Yuriy Shchukin) Colombia — Camila Osorio, Emiliana Arango, Yuliana Lizarazo, Paulina Perez (Captain: Alejandro Gonzalez)

— Camila Osorio, Emiliana Arango, Yuliana Lizarazo, Paulina Perez (Captain: Alejandro Gonzalez) Australia — Kimberly Birrell, Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Hunter, Ellen Perez (Captain: Samantha Stosur)

Group E

Poland — Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Maja Chwalinska, Katarzyna Kawa (Captain: Dawid Celt)

— Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Maja Chwalinska, Katarzyna Kawa (Captain: Dawid Celt) Switzerland — Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic, Celine Naef (Captain: Heinz Guenthardt)

— Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic, Celine Naef (Captain: Heinz Guenthardt) Ukraine — Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Katarina Zavatska, Lyudmyla Kichenok, Nadiia Kichenok (Captain: Illya Marchenko)

Group F

Great Britain — Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, Jodi Burrage, Olivia Nicholls (Captain: Anne Keothavong)

— Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, Jodi Burrage, Olivia Nicholls (Captain: Anne Keothavong) Germany — Eva Lys, Laura Siegemund, Tatjana Maria, Jule Niemeier (Captain: Rainer Schuettler)

— Eva Lys, Laura Siegemund, Tatjana Maria, Jule Niemeier (Captain: Rainer Schuettler) Netherlands — Suzan Lamens, Arantxa Rus, Anouk Koevermans, Demi Schuurs (Captain: Elise Tamaela)

2025 Billie Jean King Cup schedule

Group A

Venue: Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan

Surface: Hard, indoors

Friday, April 11 (12.00a.m. ET / 5.00a.m. BST / 2.00p.m. AEST) Canada vs Romania

(12.00a.m. ET / 5.00a.m. BST / 2.00p.m. AEST) Canada vs Romania Saturday, April 12 (12.00a.m. ET / 5.00a.m. BST / 2.00p.m. AEST) Romania vs Japan

(12.00a.m. ET / 5.00a.m. BST / 2.00p.m. AEST) Romania vs Japan Sunday, April 13 (10.00p.m. ET (Saturday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Canada vs Japan

Group B

Venue: RT TORAX Arena, Ostrava, Czechia

Surface: Hard, indoors

Thursday, April 10 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Czechia vs Brazil

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Czechia vs Brazil Friday, April 11 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Spain vs Brazil

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Spain vs Brazil Saturday, April 12 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Czechia vs Spain

Group C

Venue: Peugeot Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia

Surface: Hard, indoors

Friday, April 11 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Slovakia vs Denmark

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Slovakia vs Denmark Saturday, April 12 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) USA vs Denmark

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) USA vs Denmark Sunday, April 13 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Slovakia vs USA

Group D

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Surface: Hard, outdoors

Thursday, April 10 (10.00p.m. ET (Wednesday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Australia vs Kazakhstan

(10.00p.m. ET (Wednesday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Australia vs Kazakhstan Friday, April 11 (10.00p.m. ET (Thursday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Kazakhstan vs Colombia

(10.00p.m. ET (Thursday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Kazakhstan vs Colombia Saturday, April 12 (10.00p.m. ET (Thursday) / 3.00a.m. BST / 12.00p.m. AEST) Australia vs Colombia

Group E

Venue: Radomskie Centrum Sportu, Radom, Poland

Surface: Clay, indoors

Thursday, April 10 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Poland vs Switzerland

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Poland vs Switzerland Friday, April 11 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Poland vs Ukraine

(9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Poland vs Ukraine Saturday, April 12 (9.00a.m. ET / 2.00p.m. BST / 11.00p.m. AEST) Switzerland vs Ukraine

Group F

Venue: Sportcampus Zuiderpark, The Hague, Netherlands

Surface: Clay, indoors

Thursday, April 10 (7.00a.m. ET / 12.00p.m. BST / 9.00p.m. AEST) Germany vs Netherlands

(7.00a.m. ET / 12.00p.m. BST / 9.00p.m. AEST) Germany vs Netherlands Friday, April 11 (8.00a.m. ET / 1.00p.m. BST / 10.00p.m. AEST) Great Britain vs Germany

(8.00a.m. ET / 1.00p.m. BST / 10.00p.m. AEST) Great Britain vs Germany Saturday, April 12 (8.00a.m. ET / 1.00p.m. BST / 10.00p.m. AEST) Great Britain vs Netherlands

