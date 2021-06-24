PS5 updates: Latest software, game improvements and update history

In our PS5 review we said Sony’s console is “the future of console gaming” — and we stand by that conclusion. But as impressive as the PS5 is more than six months after its release, Sony still pushes out regular PS5 updates to get the most from the machine.

If you're lucky enough to have secured a PS5 restock we’re here to help you keep track of the latest PS5 updates so that you can make sure you have them installed. And you definitely won't want to miss out: many of these updates either improve the console itself or enhance the performance of the best PS5 games and the best PS4 games , thanks to backwards compatibility.

Read on for the latest PS5 updates news, as well as everything you need to know about keeping your PS5 up-to-date.

You can now sign up to the first PS5 system software beta program

Sony is letting PS5 users sign up to a system software beta program to let PlayStation fans have a hand in trying out the next major system update before it gets rolled out later this year.

We’d advise you proceed with caution here, as such beta software can be unstable. But at the same time it could be a way to get a sneak peek into what Sony has planned for its game console. You can sign up to the PS5 beta program today.

June 22: PS4 8.53 firmware update boosts system performance

While Sony is focused on PS5 updates, the PS4 hasn't been forgotten, with the latest 8.53 firmware update boosting performance.

Weighing in at 481MB, the update isn't huge, and nor does it change a great deal; Sony simply notes that "this system software update improves system performance."

It’s a small change, but the PS4’s user interface could be sluggish at times, so this update could make the UI feel noticeably smoother. That’ll come in handy if you’ve not yet made the move to the PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

June 16: Cyberpunk 2077 finally returns to PlayStation Store

After being pulled from the PlayStation Store due to its buggy state and poor performance, Sony has now allowed Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PS Store.

However, Sony recommends you play the latest CD Projekt Red game on the PS5 or PS4 Pro , as performance on the base PS4 isn't up to scratch.

"Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience,” Sony told Polygon .

The Last of Us Part 2 has got a PS5 upgrade (Image credit: Sony)

May 20: The Last of Us Part 2 got a big PS5 performance boost — get it now

The Last of Us Part 2 has been upgraded to take advantage of the power of the PS5 with a performance patch for the game.

Patch 1.08 enables PS5 players to select whether the game targets 30 frames per second or 60 fps. While the game was able to hit a relatively consistent 30 fps, doubling the frame rate is going to be the best way to play the stellar game and we recommend you play it on the PS5 over the PS4.

April 15: Major PS5 update improves HDR and 120Hz gaming

Sony has rolled out a PS5 update that's brought a slew of welcome changes with it, most notably enhanced support for 120Hz gaming.

Furthermore, the April update included a handful of settings that can be tweaked for ultimate convenience; from automatically switching to non-HDR output, to powering on and off in sync with your TV.

God of War runs at 60 fps on PS5 (Image credit: Sony)

February 14: God of War gets a big fps boost on PS5

One of the best games of all time, God of War has been given a frame-rate boost when running on the PS5.

While it won’t run at a full 4K 60 frames per second, when used in the resolution mode the PS4 Pro offered, God of War runs at a near-locked 60 fps . For people coming from the standard PS4 version, which ran at 30 fps, this is a major boost and makes the game feel even better to play.

February 4: PS5 update fixes annoying double install bug for PS4 games

Sony has updated the PS5 so it doesn’t install PS4 version of games alongside their PS5 equivalents.

While you could select which version of the game you wanted to install on the PS5, a quirk in the software meant that the PS5 would still install a PS4 version of the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales . This would end up eating into the 667GB of usable storage the PS5’s 825GB SSD has.

But with an update, the bug has been squashed — meaning you’ll not have to worry as much about games taking up that precious storage space unnecessarily.

Most PS5 updates for the system and games will install automatically. It’s worth noting that if your PS5 is in rest mode it will automatically install update files and game patches.

To ensure that you have the PS5 set to update its files automatically, navigate to the console’s Settings. From there, head to System Software, then System Software Update and Settings.

Once there, simply toggle on or off Download Update Files Automatically or Install Update Files Automatically to enable or disable automatic system updates.

For automatic game updates, which are enabled by default, head to Settings, then Saved Data and Game/App Settings and navigate to Automatic Updates. Under that menu you can turn on Auto-Download or Auto-Install in Rest Mode.