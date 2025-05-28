Live
PlayStation Days of Play 2025 live — PS5 Pro gets first-ever discount, $50 off PSVR 2 and more unmissable PS5 deals
Days of Play 2025 packs some of the best PS5 deals of the year so far
Days of Play has returned for 2025, and this year it’s bigger than ever. PlayStation’s annual celebration of all things play includes a mega sale on PS5 consoles, accessories and games on PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Store and retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
There’s no question about the biggest deals in Days of Play 2025. The uber-premium (but also uber-expensive) PS5 Pro just got its first-ever price cut. The most powerful PlayStation ever made has been discounted by $50, dropping the top-tier console from an eyewatering $699 to a slightly less stinging $649. Even with this deal, it’s far from cheap, but it’s called PS5 Pro for a reason.
Other top sales include $50 off the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, DualSense controllers from $54 and essential PS5 games from $9. Meanwhile, if you want to join the PS5 family, you can pick up the PS5 Slim Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle for $499.
Days of Play 2025 kicks off today (May 28) and runs through June 11, and I’m highlighting all the best deals you won’t want to miss in this annual PlayStation sale. Let’s dive into all the biggest discounts now…
Best Days of Play 2025 deals
PlayStation's Days of Play 2025 deals are live and will be available until June 11.
- PS5 Pro: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim w/ CoD: $499 @ Best Buy
- PSVR 2 Horizon Bundle: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 games: deals from $9 @ PlayStation Direct
PS5 console and VR deals
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building off the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller. This $50 discount for Days of Play 2025 is the first time the powerful PlayStation has ever been on sale.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
For Days of Play 2025, you can pick up a PS5 Slim console with a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $499. The PS5 Slim is Sony's flagship console offering fantastic performance, a strong library of software and the innovative DualSense controller. Meanwhile, Black Ops 6 is one of the best-received Call of Duty games in several years.
Also check: PlayStation Direct
PS5 Slim Digital w/ Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is the same great bundle listed above, only sans the console's 4K UHD disc drive. You'll save $50 if you opt to go with all-digital. This is a great pick if switching discs is something you'd rather avoid.
Also check: PlayStation Direct
Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $50 off, and this bundle also throws in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of the Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best VR controllers around, the VR 2 Sense.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
The PSVR 2 is Sony's latest leap into the world of virtual reality gaming. It offers a next-gen VR experience designed from the ground up for the PS5. This $50 discount matches the lowest price ever, but the best deal is on the Call of the Mountain Bundle, which is also $349 and includes a must-play exclusive game.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
PS5 controller and accessory deals
PS5's DualSense controller might just be the best gaming pad Sony has ever created. It's not only supremely comfortable to hold, but packs next-gen features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. For Days of Play 2025, you can pick up an extra (or replacement) DualSense from $54, and this sale includes the controller in various colorways from Midnight Black to Nova Pink.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
Take your PS5 gaming up a level with the DualSense Edge. The first official "pro" created by Sony, it's the most premium version of the DualSense, allowing you to fully customise your play experience. You tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. The DualSense Edge in a slick Midnight Black hue is also on sale for $169 right now.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
Sony's first set of PlayStation wireless earbuds, the Pulse Explore, are discounted for Days of Play 2025. These are a great pick if you don't want to wear a bulky over-ear headset while playing multiplayer games. The Pulse Explore in Midnight Black has been discounted down to $169 as well.
Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct
Give your PS5 console a makeover with these Console Covers. Available in various shades from Cosmic Red to Galactic Purple, they might just be plastic covers, but they bring a little personality to your gaming setup, and are now on sale for $39.
PS5 game deals
PS5 games: deals from $9 @ PlayStation Direct
The Days of Play 2025 sale includes sizeable discounts across the best PS5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Astro Bot and more. The PS5 game deals start from just $9 at PlayStation Direct.
PlayStation UK deals
PlayStation's Days of Play 2025 deals are available now until June 11.
- PS5 Pro: was £699 now £654 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim: was £479 now £384 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim Digital: was £429 now £329 @ Amazon
- PSVR 2: was £399 now £349 @ Amazon
- DualSense controller: was £64 now £49 @ Amazon
- PS5 games: deals from £17 @ PlayStation Direct
LIVE: Latest Updates
Sounds like a great deal to me
I've always liked gaming earbuds because sometimes you just don't want a bulky headset strapped to your head, and the Pulse Explore are Sony's answer to the PlayStation community's requests for an official set of wireless earbuds. And these awesome buds are on sale for Days of Play at 2025, now down to $169 (was $199).
In Pulse Explore review, we said, "The Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore boast immersive in-game audio thanks to the planar magnetic drivers, and the fully customizable 3D audio profiles and multipoint connectivity truly elevate your gaming experience. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear during long gaming sessions. But the battery life could be better, as could a couple of the physical aspects."
Here's the Days of Play deal I've got my eye on
I've got a pretty complete PS5 setup already, but the one item I'm missing is a DualSense Edge, and thanks to Days of Play, that could be set to change very soon.
This premium version of the PS5's already excellent controller costs a wallet-stinging $199, but right now it's on sale for $169. Still pricey? Yup. But it feels just a little more palatable, and with a huge summer of gaming ahead, I'm thinking now might be the time to finally upgrade. I'd love to have the back buttons for Elden Ring: Nightreign!
The PlayStation deal everybody is talking about
There's no doubt about the biggest deals in the Days of Play 2025 sale, it's clearly the first-ever discount on the uber-powerful PS5 Pro.
The pricey $699 console has dropped down to $649. Yes, it's not a huge saving, but considering PlayStation's rivals over at Xbox are raising console prices, it's a little unexpected that Sony is opting to discount its console. But we're not complaining.
In my PS5 Pro review, I said, "PS5 Pro is a powerful refresh of the base PS5 hardware. It's the best way to experience the PS5's large library of must-play games and the current pinnacle of console gaming. However, the eye-watering $699 price tag makes it a machine that will only appeal to the most dedicated gamers."
Now, with this $50 discount, there's never been a better time to go Pro!
Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of PlayStation Days of Play for 2025, here I'll be flagging all the best deals across PS5 consoles, accessories and, of course, those all-important games.
Days of Play is always one of the biggest PlayStation sales events of the year, so if you're looking to leap into the PS5 family, or just want to upgrade your gaming setup, you won't want to miss out on some of the epic deals going live today (May 28).