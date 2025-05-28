PlayStation Days of Play 2025 live — PS5 Pro gets first-ever discount, $50 off PSVR 2 and more unmissable PS5 deals

Days of Play has returned for 2025, and this year it’s bigger than ever. PlayStation’s annual celebration of all things play includes a mega sale on PS5 consoles, accessories and games on PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Store and retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

There’s no question about the biggest deals in Days of Play 2025. The uber-premium (but also uber-expensive) PS5 Pro just got its first-ever price cut. The most powerful PlayStation ever made has been discounted by $50, dropping the top-tier console from an eyewatering $699 to a slightly less stinging $649. Even with this deal, it’s far from cheap, but it’s called PS5 Pro for a reason.

Other top sales include $50 off the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, DualSense controllers from $54 and essential PS5 games from $9. Meanwhile, if you want to join the PS5 family, you can pick up the PS5 Slim Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle for $499.

Days of Play 2025 kicks off today (May 28) and runs through June 11, and I’m highlighting all the best deals you won’t want to miss in this annual PlayStation sale. Let’s dive into all the biggest discounts now…

Best Days of Play 2025 deals

PlayStation's Days of Play 2025 deals are live and will be available until June 11.

PS5 console and VR deals

PS5 Pro: was $699 now $649 at Amazon The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building off the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller. This $50 discount for Days of Play 2025 is the first time the powerful PlayStation has ever been on sale.

Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct

PS5 Slim w/ Call of Duty: $449 at Best Buy For Days of Play 2025, you can pick up a PS5 Slim console with a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $499. The PS5 Slim is Sony's flagship console offering fantastic performance, a strong library of software and the innovative DualSense controller. Meanwhile, Black Ops 6 is one of the best-received Call of Duty games in several years.

Also check: PlayStation Direct

PS5 Slim Digital w/ Call of Duty: $399 at Best Buy PS5 Slim Digital w/ Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is the same great bundle listed above, only sans the console's 4K UHD disc drive. You'll save $50 if you opt to go with all-digital. This is a great pick if switching discs is something you'd rather avoid.

Also check: PlayStation Direct

PS5 controller and accessory deals

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Take your PS5 gaming up a level with the DualSense Edge. The first official "pro" created by Sony, it's the most premium version of the DualSense, allowing you to fully customise your play experience. You tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. The DualSense Edge in a slick Midnight Black hue is also on sale for $169 right now.

Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct

PS5 Console Covers: was $54 now $39 at PlayStation Direct US Give your PS5 console a makeover with these Console Covers. Available in various shades from Cosmic Red to Galactic Purple, they might just be plastic covers, but they bring a little personality to your gaming setup, and are now on sale for $39.

PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $9 @ PlayStation Direct

The Days of Play 2025 sale includes sizeable discounts across the best PS5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Astro Bot and more. The PS5 game deals start from just $9 at PlayStation Direct.

PlayStation UK deals

PlayStation's Days of Play 2025 deals are available now until June 11.