PS5 Pro 6 months later — 3 things I love and 3 things I hate

I’ve been using the PS5 Pro as my primary gaming machine for six months, which means it’s time to reevaluate Sony’s mid-gen refresh console and determine whether it’s been a worthy update to the base PS5.

The PS5 Pro effectively does what the PS4 Pro did for supported PS4 games. PS5 Pro-enhanced titles enjoy improved performance and enhanced graphics thanks to frame-boosting tech and better ray tracing, respectively. The console also comes with a generous 2TB of storage, allowing you to store more games.

So, after using the PS5 Pro nearly every night for the past six months, do I think Sony’s console is worth the $700 asking price? While the system delivers on some of its promises, its faults keep it from reaching its full potential. Here are the PS5 Pro’s strengths and weaknesses, six months later.

PS5 Pro 6 months later: 3 things I love

Smoother performance

The PS5 Pro has an upgraded GPU that allows the console to have enhanced ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling. This helps Sony’s system deliver higher graphical fidelity and smoother performance. How does this translate into real-world use?

As I wrote in my PS5 Pro vs PS5: The 3 biggest upgrades article, supported games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us II Remastered run much smoother in their respective Fidelity Pro and Performance Pro settings. This is especially true when I enable 120Hz mode and VRR in each game. The games run at a higher frame rate but also feel more responsive. Here, the difference is very apparent.

Some unsupported PS5 and PS4 games also receive a performance boost, so long as they have uncapped frame rates. Though I wish this were the case with every game, the PS5 Pro does give some titles a nice performance boost.

Richer graphics

The PS5 Pro also enhances the graphical quality of supported games. Generally, Fidelity Pro mode in games outputs at 4K resolution while Performance Pro upscales to 4K from 1440p. You’ll also get some form of ray tracing and other graphical enhancements in both modes. Yes, you’re still choosing between fidelity and performance modes in certain games, but they work better on PS5 Pro than on PS5.

I’m extremely impressed with how ray tracing looks in games like Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which are both developed by the PS5’s MVP developer, Insomniac Games. I’ve spent a long time web-swinging through Times Square in Spider-Man and enjoying the reflections on all the glass buildings. The reflections on puddles in Ratchet & Clank also look phenomenal.

As I said before, you’ll need one of the best TVs or best gaming monitors with a minimum 120Hz refresh rate that supports VRR to get the most from the PS5 Pro’s AI upscaling, which Sony calls PSSR. If you have a TV or monitor with a high refresh rate, your eyes are in for a treat.

More storage

You won’t need to buy one of the best PS5 internal SSDs for the PS5 Pro since the system comes with a hefty 2TB of storage.

I’ve been downloading games since I got a PS5 Pro and have only managed to use half of the system’s storage. That’s mostly because I’ve been downloading a lot of fighting games, so I’m sure I’d have more space if I were mostly playing games I’m reviewing. Still, it demonstrates that even if you’re downloading an unusual amount of games, you won’t have to worry about running out of space for a while.

PS5 Pro 6 months later: 3 things I hate

Lack of supported titles

Games that have been optimized for PS5 Pro look and run phenomenally. The system doesn’t disappoint in that regard. Unfortunately, I wish there were more supported games.

At time of writing, there are only 55 PS5 Pro-enhanced games on the PlayStation Store. The game selection isn’t exactly robust, and it doesn’t help that almost all these titles are old, sometimes years old. Though newer games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle take full advantage of the PS5 Pro’s capabilities, titles like that are few and far between.

Sony mandated that all new games (at the time) had to be enhanced for the PS4 Pro. I’m not sure if the company has the same mandate for PS5 Pro, especially since brand-new games like Doom: The Dark Ages offer minimal enhancements. If Sony really wants to convince more folks to get a PS5 Pro, the company needs to step it up with new supported titles.

When testing games on a regular PS5 and PS5 Pro to see how they compare, the thing that stood out most to me was just how good PS5 games still look and run. While that’s good news for PS5 owners, it somewhat diminishes the need for a PS5 Pro.

This is purely anecdotal, but I remember being more impressed with how the PS4 Pro enhanced its games. And mind you, I was impressed despite not owning a 4K TV at the time. I haven’t gotten that same feeling when playing PS5 Pro games.

The fact that I review the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops, which can outperform the PS5 Pro, might have something to do with this. Regardless, if you have a regular PS5, you’ll still enjoy games that look and run great. You won't miss out if you don't own a PS5 Pro.

Still too expensive

The PS4 Pro cost $399, which was the same price as the base PS4 at launch. That was a great price since you were effectively paying the same price for a better console. With the PS5 being $499 at launch, I hoped the PS5 Pro would have a similar price. Sadly, that isn’t the case.

At $699, the PS5 Pro is Sony’s most expensive console ever. And now that Sony is considering hiking the PS5’s price, that price could potentially go higher. While the enhancements the system delivers are nice, they’re not transformative enough for most folks to spend $699 on. There’s a reason the PS5 Pro isn’t selling out everywhere. It’s too damn expensive!

Bottom line

I like the PS5 Pro for what it offers and will continue using it as my primary gaming console. Tech-wise, it’s objectively the finest system Sony has released. It’s certainly an indication of what we can expect from the inevitable PS6.

But despite appreciating what the PS5 Pro can do, it’s hard for me to recommend it to most people. Unless by some miracle you can find the PS5 Pro at a discount, you’re better off with a PS5. You’re not missing out on much by not upgrading.