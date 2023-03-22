Best PS5 SSD deals in March 2023

If you’re looking to increase the storage capacity of your PS5 console, then the best PS5 SSD deals are here to help boost your hard drive without spending a fortune.

Sony's flagship console only comes with a relatively small 825GB stock hard drive, and to make matters worse only 667GBs of that is useable storage for installing a selection of the best PS5 games. Fortunately, Sony had the foresight to build a Storage Expansion Slot into its console, and this allows you to double, or even triple, the amount of available hard drive space in a matter of minutes.

There is a list of official benchmarks (opens in new tab) that a drive must hit in order to be PS5-compatible, and any SSD added to your console needs to have a heatsink attached. But there are plenty of options out there that meet these criteria. And, don’t worry about the installation process, learning how to upgrade PS5 internal storage is a total breeze.

All of our picks for the best internal PS5 SSDs are suitable for the job, and even better the top picks like the WD_Black SN850 and the Samsung 980 Pro are regularly on sale at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. In fact, right now you can score a Corsair PS5 SSD for just $154 — that’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for a 2TB model.

Picking up an internal SSD is a great way to increase your PS5 storage so you can spend more time playing and less time clearing space and re-downloading games. And to help you get the biggest drive for the cheapest price, we’ve collected the best PS5 SSD deals currently available down below.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Internal PS5 SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled and just crashed to only $99, which is an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than 30% off dropping it down to a relatively affordable $124.

(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $154 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.

External PS5 SSD deals

You can also increase your PS5 storage via an external hard drive. However, you cannot play PS5 games from an external drive. Instead, an external drive can be used to temporarily store PS5 titles to free up internal storage space. At least you can use an external drive to install and play the best PS4 games on PS5.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive HDD: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you have a sizeable game collection then this 5TB drive from WD_Black could be for you. It's actually an HDD rather than an SSD, so transfer speeds can be a little sluggish, but for $119 it's a great pick. It's especially useful if you want to install dozens of PS4 games without taking up any of the PS5's precious internal storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 1TB Portable SDD: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want fast transfer speeds when moving native PS5 games from this drive to the console's internal storage, then this Samsung portable SSD is for you. It's $60 off at Amazon.