Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store — the madness continues

The Cyberpunk 2077 saga has taken an unprecedented turn, with Sony removing the bug-riddled game from the PlayStation Store.

The surprising move happened after a slew of negative feedback from Cyberpunk 2077 players over serious bugs, as well as the game's and shockingly poor performance on the PS4 . Sony Interactive Entertainment explained that anyone who bought the game through the PlayStation Store will get a refund.

You can still buy physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4 and PS5 from brick-and-mortar stores. Developer CD Projekt Red has also said that it will continue to support Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony's console, but digital distribution of the game is currently suspended.

If you're lucky enough to have found where to buy a PS5 and are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony's new console, you're likely to have a better experience on the PS5 than on PS4 or PS4 Pro . But the hotly anticipated game is still full of bugs, and CD Projekt Red has encouraged gamers to seek refunds if they are having bad experiences.

However, the onus of granting refunds for Cyberpunk 2077's digital editions falls on Sony and Microsoft. And there have been reports of refunds getting rejected .

We'd posit that being saddled with handling refunds for a third-party game annoyed Sony, and was probably another catalyst for pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS Store.

As of now, those who try to view the Cyberpunk 2077 page on the PS Store will reach a page that declares the game has been removed "until further notice."

Cyberpunk PS4 and Xbox One disaster

Since its turbulent launch on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with game-breaking bugs and glitches on the PS4 and Xbox One .

After waiting for years, fans found a game riddled with inconsistent frame rates and bugs, which include T-posing NPCs and flying cars.

Even on the more powerful PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 ran into performance problems as well as bugs. Our very own Henry T. Casey reported that he's encountered a slew of bugs in his playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One X.

It's not surprising that the term #Cyberbug2077 has now become a well-known nickname for the game, since fired-up users began venting their frustrations on Twitter.

We waited years for this #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/rOORcsNJpMDecember 13, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 recently came under fire again after the game’s developers admitted to not making necessary QA fixes prior to the game’s release, despite promises to both Sony and Microsoft.

CD Projekt Red issued an official apology since then, and promised to fix the game's many issues, with patches expected in January and February 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077: How do I get a refund?

If you’re one of the many console Cyberpunk 2077 players experiencing similar issues with the game, be sure to request a refund before December 21 by sending an email to “helpmerefund@cdprojekted.com.”

Alternatively, all Playstation users are also eligible to request a full refund from Sony, so long as they purchased the game via the PSN Store. Just make sure you are signed into your Sony Playstation account to access the refund form.