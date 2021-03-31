PS Plus April 2021: Days Gone, Oddworld and more free games this month

Sony has announced which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4 in April. While the list of games is smaller than last month, there's at least one heavy-hitter.

Starting April 6, PS5 gamers can jump into the brand new Oddworld: Soulstorm. Both PS4 and PS5 gamers will have access to Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War as well. It should be noted that Days Gone is already available to PlayStation Plus subscribers that own a PS5 through the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm, like past entries in the franchise, has the player taking on the role of Abe. It's a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer which tasks Abe with freeing his species from the grips of slave labor. The Oddworld games have been around since the days of the original PlayStation. 2014's Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee New 'n Tasty currently sits at an 84 on Metacritic.

Days Gone

Days Gone was Bend Studio's first major PS4 game when it launched back in 2019. It was often compared to The Last of Us for its gritty world and hoards of zombies. The plot centers around Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter in Oregon riding on his motorcycle and fighting off "freakers."

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The final game included in April is Zombie Army 4: Dead War. It's from Rebellion Developments, the makers of Sniper Elite 4. In this game, you take on Hitler's horde in 1940's Europe and must defeat his undead army. The game can be played solo, or with up to three other players.

Bottom line

It's a smaller offering than months past, as April will only see three games rather than the typical four. It makes sense given that PlayStation Plus hasn't included PS3 or PS Vita games since February of 2019.

Actually, Sony is completely shutting down the PS3, PS Vita and PSP storefronts later this year, much to the chagrin of avid PlayStation fans and some developers. But with increased competition from Xbox Game Pass, Sony will need to continue adding more value to keep PlayStation gamers happy.