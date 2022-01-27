PS Plus Games for February 2022 — here's what you can play for free

The PlayStation Plus lineup for February is almost here, with the absurdly named Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure leading the charge.

This free PS4-era game will join EA Sports UFC 4 and Planet Coaster: Console Edition on February 1. The first two games will be free to download on PS5 and PS4 for members of the PS Plus subscription service. Planet Coaster: Console Edition is for PS5 only.

For people who are fans of somewhat aggressive-looking humans beating each other up, then UFC 4 is the game for you.

For the uninitiated, UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship, wherein contestants battle each other using mixed martial arts. While the title might sound more like a make-believe fighting game, such as Dead or Alive or Mortal Kombat, it's actually a real-world tournament, and utilizes realistic graphics on the PlayStation.

(Image credit: Sony)

Keeping with the theme of "reality," Planet Coaster: Console Edition lets players build and manage the rollercoaster park of their dreams. With more than 700 objects to play with, there's a wealth of customization to be had here.

The problem is, you’ll also need to make sure that virtual guests in the park are happy, and that the operation is profitable. Think Roller Coaster Tycoon but for the modern age.

But for gamers who want something a little — well, a lot — different, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is worth a look.

Spun out of a 2013 Borderlands 2 DLC pack to become a standalone game in 2021, this iteration of Tiny Tina is a kind of taster before the full Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arrives in March. Based around a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired version of the Borderland universe, Assault on Dragon Keep will see players battle dragons and skeletons in a pseudo-fantasy setting either solo or in co-op.

From the trailer, Assault on Dragon Keep looks like a suitably oddball game, as if someone squashed Skyrim and Borderlands together, then slung that mix at a PlayStation.

You can choose from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds, then blast through a mix of chaotic fantasy battles. If nothing else, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is a refreshing take on somewhat rote fantasy tropes.

That trio of games should keep you ticking over this coming February, until Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West arrive on PS5. And if you’re still looking for Sony’s latest games console, check out our PS5 restocks tracker.