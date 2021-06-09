Nuggets vs Suns live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Nuggets vs Suns start time, channel The Nuggets vs Suns live stream will begin Wednesday, June 9th at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

It's airing on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nuggets vs Suns live stream may put Chris Paul’s clutch gene on display again if Denver can’t find their rhythm in this NBA playoffs live stream.

To all the young players: finish games the way Chris Paul finishes games. Clutch and in control. With the Suns leading by nine at the start of the fourth quarter, they simply needed to close out a win. Nothing fancy. Just play good basketball. That’s the exact scenario the 11-time all-star thrives in. Paul went on to score or assist on 19 of the Suns’ 34 points in the final quarter to close out the 122-105 Game 1 win. He would finish with 21 points, 11 assists and just one turnover.

While the Suns relied on their veteran point guard, the rest of the team did more than just pull their own weight. Four of Phoenix’s starters scored 20-plus points, including Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges. Booker finished with 21, while Bridges netted a personal playoff-high of 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

If Denver is going to bounce back in Game 2, they will need to avoid a second half collapse like the one they had in the series opener. The Nuggets led by a point at half time and built up as much as a 10-point lead by the 8:13 mark of the third. Then Denver lost control. The Suns would outscore the Nuggets 25-7 in the final seven minutes of the quarter.

The Suns go into Game 2 as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 222.

How to avoid Nuggets vs Suns blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nuggets vs Suns live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



Nuggets vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nuggets vs Suns airs on TNT, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list.



Nuggets vs Suns live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports and that bad luck continues tonight. The Hawks vs 76ers live stream is the only game Sky has tonight.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nuggets vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nuggets vs Suns live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.