New Pixel 4 Leak Shows What You Can Do With Motion Sense

The floodgates holding back Pixel 4 leaks seems to have broken in recent days. We’ve been hearing plenty of new pieces of information about Google’s next phone, and they’re interesting particularly because some parts of it seem like a step backwards, at least at first glance.

(Image credit: AndroidCentral)

First off, we have some images from Android Central show the Pixel 4 in its black and white color options, nicknaming the white option as the "panda" option since it also has a black camera bump. You can also see from these photos that the Pixel 4 XL no longer has a notch, but a bezel like the standard Pixel 3. This gives the Pixel 4 series a strange old fashioned look, since most premium manufacturers have abandoned the top bezel for their 2019 smartphones .

(Image credit: AndroidCentral)

The new specs information comes from 91Mobiles . While their "reliable source" says that the Pixel 4 series will get a Snapdragon 855 processor, upgrading from the Pixel 3’s Snapdragon 845, more notable is the display. In addition to the Pixel 4 XL now allegedly using a bezel to house its front facing camera array, the whole screen has been shrunk slightly, from the Pixel 3 XL’s 6.3-inch display to a 6.23-inch display, with a 19:9 resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels to be specific. It’s a very small difference in the grand scheme of things, but it’s curious that Google took this decision.

Finally, thanks to YouTube tech show This Is Tech Today , we’ve had a good look at the options controlling Motion Sense, Google’s radar sensor feature that will allow you to control the Pixel 4 with hand waves and other motions.

(Image credit: AndroidCentral)

You can see in the images of the phone’s Settings menu that you’ll be able to skip tracks in your music app by swiping in whichever direction you want to go, wave your hand over the phone to silence alarms and alerts, reach towards the Pixel 4 to wake the device up and display your lock screen, as well as turn all Motion Sense options, or select ones, on and off.

(Image credit: This Is Tech Today)