Nets vs Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Nets vs Celtics start time, channel The Nets vs Celtics live stream will begin Friday, May 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ABC.

The Nets vs Celtics live stream has Kyrie, Harden and K.D. going for a commanding 3-0 series lead, while Jason Tatum will try to get his shot back and push Boston to their first win of the series in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The first two quarters of this first round Eastern Conference playoff series were a battle. Since then, it’s been all Nets. At halftime of Game 2 Brooklyn led 71-47 as every Nets fan gazed upon a team starting to reach their potential. The Nets went on to win the game 130-108. Kevin Durant led the way with 26 points in 29 minutes played.

The “Big 3” could have been the “Big 4” with the way Joe Harris was hitting threes. The seven-year veteran shot 7-of-10 from beyond the arc tying a franchise record for threes in a playoff game.

The Celtics were looking to their key players to stop the bleeding throughout the game, but no one answered the call. Their leading scorer Jason Tatum, who has been clutch since the Celtics lost Jalen Brown in early May due to injury, had his worst game in over a month. Tatum scored just 9 points in the loss on 3-of-12 shooting. The game marked just the fourth time this season the Celtics’ team leader was held to single digits in scoring.

After Game 2’s loss, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens acknowledged his team needed to be “way better” especially on the defensive end. Fortunately for Boston, they have been a much better home team than road this season. The Celtics were six games over .500 at TD Garden, while they were six games under .500 on the road.

The Nets are a 7-point favorite heading into Game 3. The over/under is 228.

How to avoid Nets vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Nets vs Celtics live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Celtics live stream airs on ABC, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Nets vs Celtics live stream is not in the cards.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Nets vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will tune into TSN3 for the Nets vs Celtics live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.