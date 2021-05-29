Nets vs Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Nets vs Celtics start time, channel The Nets vs Celtics live stream will begin Sunday, May 30th at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Nets vs Celtics live stream will tell us if we have a series in this first round playoff matchup. Boston looks to even things up, while Brooklyn tries for a 3-1 series lead by the end of this NBA playoffs live stream .

Joe Harris hit a corner three to give the Nets a 19-4 lead just two minutes and thirty seconds into Game 3 in Boston. It looked like Brooklyn was well on their way to another route, but the Celtics weren’t going down without a fight. Jason Tatum wouldn’t let them.

Boston’s two-time all-star led the comeback by scoring their next eight points and 13 total in the quarter. He helped the Celtics take a 33-32 lead by the end of the first quarter and that was only the beginning. Tatum went on to score 50 points in the game, his second 50-point performance of the postseason and help Boston get their first win of this best-of-seven series.

After his much needed first quarter run, Tatum came up clutch again late in the third. He closed out the quarter with 11 points in the final five minutes to help Boston build as much as a 17-point lead. The Celtics dictated play from that point on and will have to do more of that if they’re going head back to Brooklyn even at two games apiece.

The Nets showed they were human in Game 3 and hope to shake that off for Game 4. While Durant and Harden got theirs with 39 and 41 points respectively, Kyrie Irving struggled in Boston. The former Celtic shot 6-of-17 from the floor for 16 points and managed just 2 assists.

The Nets are a 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 4. The over/under is 229.

Nets vs Celtics live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Celtics live stream airs on TNT, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, but not on sports-fan favorite FuboTV.

Sling is one of on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC for other games. And while you can get ABC with one of the best TV antennas, Sling Orange has ESPN3, which is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Nets vs Celtics live stream is not in the cards.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Nets vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will tune into TSN4 for the Nets vs Celtics live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.