Nets vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA Christmas Day game online

Nets vs Celtics start time, channel Nets vs Celtics live stream is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 25.

The game airs on ABC.

Get ready to have a jolly good basketball time with the Nets vs Celtics live stream. The Christmas game, a duel between Eastern Conference rivals, continues the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The Nets vs Celtics match-up is an exciting one, as fans will tune in to see how Brooklyn's Kevin Durant plays. He showed flashes of greatness in his Tuesday return from the Achilles surgery that took him out of last season. Durant only played 25 minutes in the opener but he's likely to slowly build up to more playing time.

How to watch NBA live streams

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Durant will have his on-court partner, Kyrie Irving, to dish him the ball. They face a tough Boston team, which brings back most of the pieces from its Eastern Conference Finals run a few months ago. Kemba Walker is recovering from an injury, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have more than enough firepower to pick up the slack.

Here's everything you need to watch the Nets vs Celtics live stream open the NBA season:

How to avoid Nets vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Nets vs Celtics Christmas game airs on ABC, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on FuboTV, which is one of our picks for best streaming services. It carries ABC, plus ESPN and many other sports channels.

You can also watch ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Nets vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans won't have to stay up too late to catch the Nets vs Celtics live stream at 10 p.m. GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Nets vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Nets vs Celtics on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet and SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.