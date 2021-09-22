Microsoft Surface Pro 8 release date, price, specs, design and more

Microsoft has just unveiled the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, one of the latest additions to the Surface family. The new 2-in-1 tablet has replaced its two-year-old predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 , and received a number of significant upgrades, including a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, a bigger and brighter 120Hz display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, removable SSD storage and more.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 also offers support for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, an upgraded digital pen with built-in haptic motor that delivers tactile and realistic experience, similar to what it feels like when writing on a piece of paper. Microsoft’s new Surface Pro also got an upgrade on the battery front, with it now being able to last up to 16 hours, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices have always provided a perfect balance between a tablet and a laptop, thanks to their user-friendly operating system. At a glance, the redesigned Surface Pro 8 undoubtedly looks like an impressive piece of tech, ready to rival some of the best tablets on the market, including Apple’s iPad Pro with M1. So if you’re curious to find out more about one of Microsoft’s latest additions to the Surface family, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, including release date, price, specs, design and more.

11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs deliver a performance that’s twice as fast as its predecessor

Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for those who wish to add multiple monitors to their setup, connect an external hard drive or an external GPU for gaming purposes

A larger 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (60Hz by default) that’s 12.5% brighter

Upgraded Full HD cameras with added better low-light performance

The tablet offers support for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, Microsoft’s upgraded digital pen that now offers one of the most tactile and realistic experiences available

The good news is that you won’t have to wait any longer. The Surface Pro 8 is already available for pre-order starting at $1,099 . And the new Surface Slim Pen 2 can also be pre-ordered for $129.99 starting today too. At the moment, shipping dates are not confirmed, though do make sure to come back to this page later on as we will be updating it with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs & features

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will arrive with Windows 11 pre-loaded, packed with all the specs needed to make the new operating system shine. This year’s version of the 2-in-1 tablet swaps out Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake processors with the updated 11th Gen Intel Core chips; consumer versions of the device will feature the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, while commercial configurations will also include the choice to opt for the i3.

Just like its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 doesn’t have a dedicated graphics card, instead opting for integrated graphics with Intel Iris Xe featured alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 configurations and Intel UHD graphics on the i3 option. However, if you’re planning on doing more graphics-heavy tasks, you’ll always have an option to connect an external GPU using one of the tablet’s two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In addition to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the updated device also features a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port that allows you to connect your tablet to external displays.

In terms of RAM, you’ll be able to choose from 8GB, 16 GB and 32GB configurations. Microsoft also offers a choice between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB in SSD storage, depending on whether you’re going for a Wi-Fi-only or LTE option.

In our Surface Pro 7 review , we mentioned that one of the biggest cons for the previous device was its underwhelming battery life that lasted less than eight hours. However, this time round, it looks like Microsoft has significantly upgraded the Surface Pro 8’s battery life, which according to the tech giant is now up to 16 hours. Of course, we’ll have to test this ourselves, but this already sounds promising.

At first glance, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8’s 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video seems to have remained the same since last time, while the rear-facing camera has been upgraded to offer 10MP with 1080p HD and 4K video capabilities. However, both cameras’ performance in low-light environments has also been improved, with Microsoft likely taking into account how often we’ve needed to take video calls from home in the past 18 months.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 display

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 2880x1920-pixel resolution and Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. Along with the increased resolution, the updated 2-in-1 tablet also features significantly thinner bezels, which allow the device to have an 11% larger display than its predecessor.

The Surface Pro 8’s high-resolution display now has a default refresh rate of 60Hz that can be bumped up to 120Hz. According to Microsoft, the new PixelSense Flow touch display is also more responsive and 12.5% brighter.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 design

Other than a larger display and a reduced bezel size, it doesn’t look like Microsoft’s changed much of the Surface Pro 8’s design compared to the previous model.

Similar to its previous models, the hybrid device’s kickstand can rotate up to 165 degrees, allowing you to prop it up as a laptop whenever you need. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard magnetically attaches to the Pro 8 and can act as both storage and a charger for the Surface Pen 2. Interestingly, we noted that the new model seems to be almost 0.4 pounds heavier than the already-bulky Pro 7 when attached to the keyboard fold.

Much like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this year’s 2-in-1 tablet will be available in two different colors: Platinum and Graphite.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 outlook

Overall, the redesigned Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a powerful hybrid device that would make a good addition to any user’s setup. Its bigger 13-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and removable SSD storage all make this device worth considering. Our main concern was for it to get a better battery life, and looks like Microsoft has finally fixed it by equipping the Surface Pro 8 with a battery that can last you a good 16 hours.

So whether you’re in search of a solid 2-in-1 tablet for work purposes, studying, creative editing or general use, the Surface Pro 8 is versatile enough to tick most boxes. However, obviously, we’ll have to see that it meets our expectations in our upcoming review, so stay tuned for that.