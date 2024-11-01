'Severance' season 2: Everything we know so far

"Severance" season 2 has been Apple TV Plus's most hotly anticipated returning show for some time. Well ... either that or "Slow Horses."

But since we last saw an episode of "Severance" we've seen the better part of four new seasons of "Slow Horses." Seriously, the final episode of "Severance" season 1 was on April 8, 2022. It's been over two and a half years.

That wait though, is now officially coming to an end. After a tease or two, we now know exactly when "Severance" season 2 will premiere on Apple TV Plus. We even got our first official teaser trailer, which revealed a major twist.

Beyond that though, there's a fair amount we're still piecing together about the upcoming season of Apple's psychological thriller. So here's everything we know so far about "Severance" season 2, including the release date, trailers, cast and more.

"Severance" season 2 will premiere on Apple TV Plus on January 17, 2025. This was initially revealed in July via a date announcement trailer and was confirmed in October's official teaser trailer.

Season 2 will have 10 episodes, with subsequent episodes released every Friday through March 21.

Apple TV Plus: just $9.99 a month

If you're excited to watch "Severance" season 2, you'll need Apple TV Plus. This streaming service may have less shows and movies than its competition, but it's all original content, so it makes up for the lack of quantity with some serious quality.

'Severance' season 2 trailers

(Image credit: Future)

Possible spoilers for "Severance" seasons 1-2 beyond this point

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, we've gotten two trailers of note for "Severance" season 2.

Severance — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Most recently, we got an official teaser trailer for season 2. You can read our full trailer analysis, but there's not much new here. It's mostly Mark Scout (Ben Scott), running through the halls of Lumon's "severed" floor. However, it does end with a twist — and a first look at Mark's new co-workers.

Severance — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Before that trailer, we got a season 2 date announcement trailer. Aside from giving us a very quick recap of some of season 1's events — and revealing the January 17 release date — this trailer didn't give us much else.

But it did reveal our first look at Gwendoline Christie's new, yet-to-be-named character. It also likely confirmed that Mark will run into Helly Riggs (Britt Lower) again at some point this season.

'Severance' season 2 cast

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"Severance" season 2 is bringing back many familiar faces. It's also adding some new ones, including a few big names.

Here's who you can expect in season 2, based on what we know so far:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout: Mark is a "severed" employee at Lumon and works in Macrodata Refinement.

Mark is a "severed" employee at Lumon and works in Macrodata Refinement. Britt Lower as Helly Riggs/Helena Eagan: A new severed employee who is revealed to be an Eagan heir.

A new severed employee who is revealed to be an Eagan heir. Zach Cherry as Dylan George: A severed colleague of Mark, Helly and Irving in Macrodata Refinement.

A severed colleague of Mark, Helly and Irving in Macrodata Refinement. John Turturro as Irving Bailiff: A severed colleague of Mark, Helly and Dylan in Macrodata Refinement. Has a romantic work relationship with Burt.

A severed colleague of Mark, Helly and Dylan in Macrodata Refinement. Has a romantic work relationship with Burt. Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel: An executive overseeing the severed floor who also poses as Mark's next-door neighbor Mrs. Selvig.

An executive overseeing the severed floor who also poses as Mark's next-door neighbor Mrs. Selvig. Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick: The floor manager of the severed floor.

The floor manager of the severed floor. Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman: the retired chief of the Optics and Design division and Irving's Innie's love interest.

the retired chief of the Optics and Design division and Irving's Innie's love interest. Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey: The former wellness counselor of the severed floor who looks exactly like Mark's dead wife Gemma.

The former wellness counselor of the severed floor who looks exactly like Mark's dead wife Gemma. Jen Tullock as Devon: Mark's sister and who gives birth in season 1.

Mark's sister and who gives birth in season 1. Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale: Devon's husband and an author.

Devon's husband and an author. Gwendoline Christie in an unknown role: Appears to work on the severed floor in season 2.

Appears to work on the severed floor in season 2. Merritt Wever in an unknown role

Alia Shawkat in an unknown role: Appears to be one of Mark's new co-workers in Macrodata Refinement to start season 2.

Appears to be one of Mark's new co-workers in Macrodata Refinement to start season 2. Bob Balaban in an unknown role: Appears to be one of Mark's new co-workers in Macrodata Refinement to start season 2.

Appears to be one of Mark's new co-workers in Macrodata Refinement to start season 2. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in an unknown role

John Noble in an unknown role

Robby Benson in an unknown role

Stefano Carannante in an unknown role: Appears to be one of Mark's new co-workers in Macrodata Refinement to start season 2.

Here's who could appear in season 2, but hasn't been confirmed yet:

Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie: A liaison for Lumon's board of trustees.

A liaison for Lumon's board of trustees. Michael Siberry as James Eagan: The current CEO of Lumon Industries.

The current CEO of Lumon Industries. Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta: A senator who supports the widespread use of severance.

A senator who supports the widespread use of severance. Nora Dale as Gabby Arteta: Angelo's wife and a new mother.

Angelo's wife and a new mother. Nikki M. James as Alexa: Devon's midwife and Mark's fling.

"Severance" season 2 plot speculation and season 1 ending explained

Before we dive into theories about season 2, let's unpack that wild "Severance" season 1 ending.

The finale starts with Dylan completing the Overtime Contingency process and Mark, Helly and Irving's Innies waking up in their Outie bodies. Each scrambles to figure out their circumstances. Mark finds himself face to face with his boss Harmony Cobel, Irving is painting the dark hallway and Helly is attending the Lumon gala because she's actually Helena Eagan!

In Mark's story, he quickly steers clear of Cobel and learns Devon is his sister. After Ricken performs a reading from his book, he accidentally alerts Cobel that he is an Innie. While he converses with Devon about severance, Cobel tears away to the Lumon office. She calls Milchick to stop Dylan, while she intends to get to Helly.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In Helly's story, she is horrified to see the gala has an exhibit that puts a positive spin on her severed experience. As Helena, she is supposed to make a speech, so she uses the opportunity to excoriate severance: "We’re not happy, we’re miserable. They torture us down there!"

In Irving's story, he finds newspaper clippings about ex-Lumon employees suing the company as well as a directory of employees' home addresses. He zeroes in on his love interest, Burt, and drives to his house. But he hesitates when he sees Burt with another man.

As Milchick bursts into the security room to tackle Dylan, all three Innies are at crisis points. Helly is removed from the stage, Irving pounds on Burt's door and Mark discovers his wife Gemma is identical to fired wellness counselor Gemma. "She's alive!" he tells Devon, just as the switch turns all of them back into their Outties.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Will season 2 pick up from that very moment, with the Outties waking up and realizing something has gone awry?

It's possible. Mark certainly is running around frantically in the season 2 teaser trailer. But given that he runs into a new group of Innies, it's possible not everyone may be returning to Lumon. It's also possible that not everyone remembers the end of season 1.

Helly/Helena though, does show up in a trailer. She will undoubtedly have to deal with the repercussions of Helly declaring severance a "lie" to a large crowd that includes her father.

Mark, meanwhile, just told his sister that Lumon should be investigated. The stage is set for the greater public to question what Lumon does and whether severance should be outlawed.

Outie Irving's current location at Burt's house should result in an interesting and very telling interaction. If Burt retired, he should have no recollection of Irving and vice versa. Yet, Irving's manic paintings of the dark hallway at Lumon indicate that some Innie memories still linger outside. Could feelings also transcend severance?

As for Mark, his Innie now knows that his dead wife Gemma and Ms. Casey could be one and the same. But that revelation will be complicated by the kiss that he shared with Helly.

"To put him in this position where the Innie Mark, we’re starting to root for him and Helly, but now we also want to root for Outtie Mark to find his wife," Stiller told Variety. "That’s an interesting juxtaposition and conflict we’ll explore in the second season."

Can't wait for season 2? Here's our guide to the best shows to stream while you wait for Severance season 2.