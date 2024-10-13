Is the iPhone 16 Plus going to be Apple's last Plus model? I certainly hope not

If you're a fan of the Plus-sized model iPhone that's been a part of Apple's lineup for the last three iPhone launches, this might be the time to pick up an iPhone 16 Plus. Because I'm not sure how much longer that particular model is going to be part of Apple's phone lineup.

Apple has yet to tip its hand on any of its future iPhone plans, so any speculation about the future of the Plus is exactly that. Still, all the signs and portents offering hints of the iPhones' future suggest the Plus model doesn't have much of one.

And you know what? That'd be a shame. While it wouldn't necessarily be my pick for the best iPhone out there, I think recent Plus models have established an important place for themselves in Apple's lineup.

I haven't always felt that way. When the iPhone 14 Plus replaced the mini model among Apple's phone offerings, I argued that there wasn't much of a point to the Plus. By the time, the iPhone 15 Plus came about, though, I had changed my tune for reasons we'll get into later on. And I think the iPhone 16 Plus has only doubled-down on the qualities that make this particular model so vital.

So why do I fear for the future of the Plus in subsequent iPhone lineups? Because a couple different reports are suggesting the big screen version of the standard iPhone may be running out of time.

Why things are looking grim for an iPhone 17 Plus

iPhone 17 Slim renders (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Let's start with an analyst report this week on how the different iPhone 16 models are performing in their first month on the market. The forecast, which comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models are as popular as ever, but that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus aren't really finding an audience.

With the caveat that no sales numbers are official until Apple announces them — and we won't get any sort of official indication from Apple until it releases its performance report for the September quarter on October 31 — Kuo does have an excellent reputation for having his finger on the pulse of Apple's supply chain. And the iPhone 16 sales forecast is based largely on what Kuo is hearing from iPhone suppliers. It may be good for Apple's bottom line that its more expensive models are doing well, but it doesn't suggest a bright outlook for the Plus model headed into the next upgrade cycle.

Now about those 2025 upgrade plans — the early rumors tip Apple to come out with four new models just like the company has for the last few fall release windows. But this time around, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would be joined by a new handset — the iPhone 17 Slim or the iPhone 17 Air, depending on who's doing the rumor-mongering.

First, the good news — the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to have a big expansive display just like the iPhone 16 Plus. Specifically, the assumption is that Apple would turn to a 6.6-inch panel, which is close enough for government work to the iPhone 16 Plus' 6.7-inch display. Even better, the iPhone 17 Slim is supposed to be taking that "slim" part of its moniker very seriously, certainly thinner than the 7.8mm thickness of the current Plus.

Unfortunately, another persistent iPhone 17 Slim rumor claims the new phone will cost a lot — more than even the Pro Max model, which currently costs $1,199. In other words, the phone slated to replace the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple's lineup next fall may be big like a Plus, but it sure doesn't sound like it will be priced like a Plus.

Why the iPhone 16 Plus matters

(Image credit: Future)

The charms of the iPhone 16 Plus aren't limited to its screen size, though that's a big part of the appeal. For people who want the biggest possible screen, the iPhone 16 Plus gives them 6.7 inches of real estate, without having to pay an extra $300 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's ideal if you prefer your screens big but your cash outlay to be a little more confined.

But beyond that bigger display, you also enjoy more room for a battery. And while Apple hasn't confirmed just how big the power pack inside the iPhone 16 Plus is, it has told us that it's larger than the one that kept the iPhone 15 Plus powered up.

Our battery test numbers reflect that. The iPhone 16 Plus lasted just shy of 16.5 hours when we had it surf the web continuously over cellular until it ran out power. That's 16% better than the iPhone 15 Plus' result, and that older phone still remains on our best phone battery life list a year after it's release. (The iPhone 16 Plus is on that list, too, obviously — just higher up.)

Helping out with the battery life on the iPhone 16 Plus is the A18 chipset inside the phone. And that speaks to another key part of the iPhone 16 Plus' appeal — Apple didn't skimp on features. The A18 chipset, the new Camera Control button, the addition of an Action button — these features aren't limited to the Pro models but extended to all of Apple's new phones. Not only do you get a bigger screen for less with the iPhone 16 Plus, you're also getting a pretty premium experience.

Holding out for the future

All that goes away if the iPhone Plus loses its place in Apple's phone lineup to a more expensive iPhone 17 Slim next year. And that would be a shame, as it would remove a very compelling option for people who don't want to spend $1,000 or more on their next phone.

Again, we don't know what Apple's going to wind up doing a year from now. The iPhone 17 Slim could join the lineup in addition to a Plus model, or this new rumored model may never materialize at all. But whatever happens, I do hope Apple remembers that it has a good thing going with the Plus, even if the immediate sales figures may not reflect that early on.