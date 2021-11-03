Jets vs Colts live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Jets vs Colts live stream features two teams coming off of very week eight results. New York was able to rally behind newly minted starter Mike White's dynamic performance, while Indy faulted behind Carson Wentz' follies. Jets and Colts battle it out in prime time in this NFL live stream.

Jets vs Colts channel, start time The Jets vs Colts live stream is Thursday (Nov. 4).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In his first career start and first after learning rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson would miss time with a knee injury, Mike White led the Jets to a 34-31 win over the the Bengals. In the victory, White threw for 405 yards on 37-of-45 passing and three touchdowns including the game winning score with 3:45 left in the game. White also threw two interceptions.

The Jets (2-5) and White now head into this match-up with the Colts with a little more confidence after scoring a season high in points (34) and most since week 12 of 2019. Rookie running Michael Carter helped with the offensive outburst contributing 24 touches for a total of 172 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Jamison Crowder caught eight passes for for 84 yards.

How to watch NBA live streams online

The best streaming devices, ranked

The Colts (3-5) are coming off a tough 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans where Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns, but also had two costly interceptions. The first one came with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 24. Wentz dropped back from his own eight-yard-line and tried to force a pass while being hit. The ball was intercepted at the one-yard-line and taken in for the touchdown by the Titan's Elijah Molden. The Colts would force overtime with a one-yard Jonathon Taylor run and that's were Wentz' second pick came. On Indy's second possession of the extra period, Wentz threw a pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by Kevin Byard. Five plays later, the Titans kicked the game winning field goal.

A few bright spots for the Colts are Jonathon Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. Taylor put in another strong performance with 122 yards of total offense and a touchdown while Pittman caught 10 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts are big 10.5-point favorites as they host the Jets. The over/under is 46.5.

Jets vs Colts live stream from anywhere on Earth

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jets vs Colts live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Jets vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, Jets vs Colts is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Nov. 4). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Image If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN. View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Jets vs Colts game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Jets vs Colts live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Jets vs Colts live stream for free

If you just want to watch Jets vs Colts on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Jets vs Colts game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Jets vs Colts live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Jets vs Colts live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Jets vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.