JBL just destroyed AirPods Prime Day deal with $39 wireless earbuds

We're on day two of Prime Day deals and we're seeing plenty of discounts on wireless in-ear headphones. If you don't feel like spending triple figures on your buds, JBL is offering a solid alternative to Apple's AirPods at a third of the price.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new JBL TUNE 120TWS on sale for $39. That's $60 off and crushes the best Prime Day AirPods deals we've seen by a large margin.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds: was $99.95 now $39.95 @Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Unlike a majority of the competition, JBL's buds come in a vibrant variety of colors to match your style. There's white, black and blue for $39.95, but green costs $69.95. While you'll forego the convenience of easy pairing and fast charging, a quality pair of wireless headphones for under $40 cannot be beat.

We're rounding up the best Prime Day sales all week, so follow along with us at Tom's Guide for more deals. Don't forget to follow our Prime Day headphones deals guide for more deals on over-ear headsets and buds.

Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon