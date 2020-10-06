Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2020

Prime Day AirPods deals will bring major discounts to some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Whether you’re eyeing the classic Apple AirPods or the noise-canceling AirPods Pro, you could save up to $50 off a new pair of Apple buds given the right Prime Day AirPods deal.

This year, Prime Day will once again last for two days. However, whereas last year it was celebrated in July, Prime Day 2020 will run from October 13 through October 14. In terms of AirPods deals, last month Amazon marked down the AirPods Pro to a ridiculous $199 (the premium model usually costs $249). Meanwhile, the regular AirPods have dropped as low as $129. We suspect Prime Day AirPods deals will bring even lower prices.

Prime Day AirPods deals right now

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

If you need AirPods right now, this early Prime Day AirPods deal is the cheapest you're going to find. While Prime Day could bring bigger discounts, $129 is a steal for what we'd consider top tier wireless buds.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

We've seen the AirPods model with wireless charging case drop as low as $139, but right now $159 is an impressive $40 off the original price. They come with a useful Qi-compatible case, unlike the $129 pair above.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

Want to upgrade your standard AirPods case with the wireless charging one? The standalone case is $14 off at Amazon right now.

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the ultimate Apple earbuds. They're sweat resistant (IPX4) and feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $219.98, or $30 off.

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

The second-gen AirPods (2019) are great for most Apple fans. They're your most affordable option and use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They feature hands-free Siri support, which means instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch Apple's digital assistant.

Meanwhile, the pricier AirPods Pro offer the same features as the AirPods, but add water/sweat resistance and noice cancellation to the mix. They also sport a new design that's more modern than the regular AirPods. They come with different sized ear tips to create a custom fit that's perfect for your ears. If you can afford to splurge, these are the AirPods to get.