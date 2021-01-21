Hurry! Airpods Pro now just $209 in this killer Amazon deal

January is a good time to find some killer bargains on all sorts of tech. And If you’re thinking about getting a pair of the flagship earbuds, we’ve found the perfect deal for you.

Right now, thanks to a special promotion from Apple, the AirPods Pro are on sale for $209 at Amazon, saving you $40 off the usual price of $249. This is the best deal on the AirPods Pro that we’ve seen since the holidays, especially as you can get next-day delivery as well.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $209 @Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with more than 15% off, saving you a total of $40. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and comes with a wireless charging case.

In our AirPods Pro review, these flagship earbuds truly stand out, thanks to the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design and spatial audio support. With their appealing design and great active noise cancelling, the AirPods Pro have earned a spot as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, offering one of the most immersive audio experiences.

While the AirPods Pro makes a great option for everyday uses, fitness enthusiasts will find the earbuds exceptional when it comes to workouts. This is when the sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features are particularly handy.

Featuring Apple’s H1 chip, the AirPods Pro is easily connected to your favorite Apple devices without the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

One thing to note, however, is the battery life. Depending on usage, some may find that five hours of battery life isn’t sufficient. Although with a fully-charged case, this can add up to 24 hours of play time.

If you’re after an excellent noise-cancelling experience without the bulkiness and cost of the AirPods Pro Max, the AirPods Pro are well worth considering.