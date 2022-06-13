AirPods Pro: This is the one early Amazon Prime Day deal I’d get right now

Despite Amazon Prime Day being set for July, we’re already seeing some early Prime Day deals pop up. This means we’ve entered a period where it’s a great time to snap up some tech at a discounted price, especially when it comes to Apple products.

But if there’s one thing I’d buy before Prime Day proper, it’s the AirPods Pro. Right now you can get a pair of the AirPods Pro on sale for $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a cool saving of $74 off the original price of $249. The AirPods Pro are regularly discounted, but the reason I suggest getting them now is they tend to sell out very quickly when reduced, especially at under $190. So if you want what I reckon is a very fine pair of earbuds to go with your iPhone, this is the deal for you.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal you can get Apple's AirPods Pro for $74 less than their original price. This get you a pair of wireless earbuds with active nose cancelation that are great for every day use, as well as wearing down the gym, thanks to water and sweat resistance.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shoppers in the U.K. can also save on Apple's AirPods Pro thanks to this early Prime Day deal. For a limited time, AirPods Pro has dropped to £189, which is a solid £40 off. We've seen them drop slightly lower in the past, but this deal still offers a fantastic set of earbuds at a very compelling price.

I was a little late to the party when it came to the AirPods Pro, as I tended to favor over-ear headphones, such as the still excellent Sony WH-1000XM3. But this year I was handed a pair of AirPods Pro to try out and was very impressed.

As our AirPods Pro review highlights, the earbuds combine a modern, functional design with very impressive sound quality and some solid active noise cancelling. My experience with the AirPods Pro also reflected this. And I even warmed to the design, despite tending to prefer the more bullet-like earbud design such as that sported by the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus.

While the lack of a dedicated app to customize the sound profiles of the AirPods Pro is a little frustrating, as are the limited trio of ear tips provided in the box, I’ve found that the AirPods Pro are the pair of wireless earbuds I reach for first when leaving my apartment.

And with no sign of the AirPods Pro 2, I definitely think the AirPods Pro are worth getting right now, especially at this discounted price. But if you miss this deal, then check out our round up of the best cheap AirPods deals.