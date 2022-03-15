How to watch Temptation Island season 4 online without cable

It's almost time to watch Temptation Island season 4 online, even if you don't have cable, to see a new group of not-singles who more than ready to mingle. USA's reality dating show brings four couples to Maui, where they'll test the strength of their relationships by meeting 24 sexy, available men and women.

Temptation Island season 4 start time, channel Temptation Island season 4 premieres Wednesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA, E! and Bravo.

Four couples at a crossroads arrive on Temptation Island to figure out if they're really meant to be — or if someone else can catch their eye. In Maui, they'll flirt, hook up and possibly even fall for one of the singletons.

The couples are: Ashley and Lascelles from Queens, NY (together seven years); Iris and Luke from Seattle (together five years); Gillian from West Palm Beach, Fla. and Edgar from Indianapolis (together three years); and Ash and Hania from Santa Fe (together 1.5 years).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Temptation Island season 4 online. Plus, check out a first look preview below:

How to watch Temptation Island season 4 online anywhere

Just because USA and E! aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Temptation Island season 4 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Temptation Island season 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Temptation Island season 4 premiere Wednesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. on USA. It will also be simulcast on E! and Bravo.

USA, E! and Bravo are cable channels that come with a package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch USA on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV: The Sling Blue package includes USA in its channel lineup, as well as other popular networks like Bravo, E!, CNN, HGTV, Food Network and TNT. Right now, you can check out the service with a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local channels and cable brands like USA, E!, Bravo, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Check out Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

Is Temptation Island season 4 streaming on Peacock?

Temptation Island season 4 should be available to stream on Peacock. Episodes are likely to become available the day after they air on USA.

Peacock houses a great library that includes the entirety of The Office and Yellowstone, as well as current seasons of NBC and USA shows. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like Bel-Air.

How to watch Temptation Island season 4 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Temptation Island season 4 on E! Canada at the same time as Americans, every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Streaming service subscribers who are traveling in Canada access their live streams by using ExpressVPN.

How to watch Temptation Island season 4 in the UK

Good news for Brits, because they can watch Temptation Island season 4 on Peacock, which is available exclusively for Sky TV and NOW customers.

Sky TV packages start at just £26 per month. From your Sky Q homepage, simply scroll down to the Apps heading on the left hand side and select Peacock.

How to watch Temptation Island season 4 in Australia

Unfortunately, Temptation Island season 4 does not appear to be airing live on any Australian channels.

Seasons 1 and 3 are streaming now on 7plus in Australia, but no word yet on a season 4 premiere date.

Travelers in Australian can still access their paid services by using ExpressVPN.