How to watch Shark Week 2022 online: Full schedule, channels and more

You know what that smell is? When you watch Shark Week online without cable, that odor is bringing the ocean's predators to attack. And this year, the gangs of hammerheads, great whites, makos and other finned ferocities have plenty of celebrities in their proverbial targets. Because, yes, there will be many a straight-forward special about the wildest sharks, but putting TV and movie stars in their path is just good old fashioned fun.

Shark Week dates, start time, channel Shark Week dates: Sunday (July 24) through Saturday (July 30)

Time: 7 or 8 p.m. to midnight each night.

Watch on: Discovery via Sling TV (opens in new tab) and Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)

For starters, Shark Week 2022 going to be graced by master of ceremonies Dwayne Johnson (likely promoting Black Adam). Also, Jackass 4.5 stars Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies (yes, that's his name, he's new here) are here for the second Jackass x Shark Week collaboration. And wouldn't you know it, Poopies has a fear of sharks.

Later in the week, the Impractical Jokers bring their dare-filled brand of comedy to Shark Week. What could go wrong? Then, Tracy Morgan presents his love of sharks in a special that reminds us of his SNL character Brian Fellows, "Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan."

Oh, and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things and YouTuber Mark Rober are teaming up for their own adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Shark Week online, and check out this trailer of the Shark Week and Jackass collaboration episode:

How to watch Shark Week from anywhere on Earth

Just because Discovery Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Unprecedented if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Shark Week in the US

In the U.S., Shark Week begins at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Almost all of Shark Week debuts at the same time on Discovery and Discovery Plus. Three Discovery Plus specials debut earlier. The full schedule is available below.

Discovery is available on Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives) with the Sling Blue package.

Discovery is also available on all the big streaming services for cord cutters, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Discovery Plus is a streaming service available on most top platforms including Apple TV, Android and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, some smart TVs, Xbox and web browsers.

How to watch Shark Week in Canada and the UK

Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) is available in Canada and the UK, so we believe Shark Week should be taking place in those regions starting July 24 (in Canada) and July 25 (in the U.K.). Of course, some content doesn't debut on every international version of a streaming service at the same time, so you may have to wait.

Can you watch Shark Week in Australia?

Well, Discovery Plus isn't in Australia yet — but Discovery Channel is, on Foxtel Go Channel 608.

That said, regional complexities in contracts mean you may not be able to see the entire below schedule down under. Those vacationing abroad can check it out with a VPN service to escape geofencing.

Shark Week 2022 schedule

Shark Week mostly airs, concurrently, on the Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus. There are three Discovery Plus exclusives, though.

Here is the full Shark Week schedule, all times listed are both Eastern and Pacific.

Discovery Plus exclusives:

Friday, July 15: Dawn of the Monster Mako

"A 14-foot Giant Mako is spotted in the waters of the Azores. Underwater cinematographer Joe Romiero and his wife, marine biologist Lauren, search the teeming depths around the ancient islands to capture the beast on film."

"News of a harrowing shark encounter at Frying Pan Tower has Underwater Cinematographer Andy Casagrande and Shark Expert Kori Garza on a dangerous quest to discover if great white sharks hunt in the waters off the coast of North Carolina."

"Following the shocking fatal shark attack of Arthur Medici in September 2018, Intersection takes an in-depth look at the resurgence of great white sharks off the beaches of Cape Cod as the local community struggles to come to terms with a new reality."

Sunday, July 24

7 p.m.: Return to Headstone Hell

"Dr. Riley Elliott returns to Norfolk Island with underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay to see what happens when the island's tiger sharks go head-to-head with migrating great whites over an unusual food source: cow carcasses."

"Dr. Riley Elliott returns to Norfolk Island with underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay to see what happens when the island's tiger sharks go head-to-head with migrating great whites over an unusual food source: cow carcasses." 8 p.m.: Great White Battleground

"Michelle Jewel believes the largest population of leaping great whites in South Africa do more than just hunt for their favorite prey. Join Michelle as she embarks on a journey to prove these sharks are breaching to communicate with each other." 9 p.m.: Jackass Shark Week 2.0

"Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies are back to finish what they started. After the guys went on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, the boys head out to get their friend poopies over his fear of sharks." 10:30 p.m.: Great White Open Ocean

"In 2020, shark diving expert Jimi Partington nearly dies in the jaws of a great white. A year later, he looks to overcome his PTSD and get back in the water with the ocean's biggest megasharks. But what starts off as a positive experience, quickly becomes a battle for life and death."

Monday, July 25

7 p.m.: Stranger Sharks

"Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure -- exploring abandoned undersea ruins and manmade artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean."

"High-flying sharks are back, but with a new team competing to be the next "top guns" of Air Jaws. Dickie Chivell and Andy Casagrande use the latest high-tech cameras in hopes of capturing new iconic shots that made Air Jaws legendary."

"After a surfer dies off Morro Bay, California on Christmas Eve, shark attack investigators Ralph Collier and Brandon McMillan use forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts to ID the suspected killer: an 18-foot great white."

"Reports of two legendary, very large great hammerheads, Big Moe in the Florida Keys and Sunken in Andros, Bahamas, have Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Andy Casagrande wondering if there is a clan of monster hammerheads who share the same DNA."

"In South Australia, a fisherman found a half-eaten mako and shark experts say only one species is responsible. Using underwater ultrasound imagery, tissue sampling and collecting DNA, they will prove that the great white is the ultimate MEGA PREDATOR."

Tuesday, July 26

7 p.m.: Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska

"International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks."

"International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks." 8 p.m.: Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular

"The Impractical Jokers are the kings of hijinx and fearless in the face of public humiliation, but what happens when they set out to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts the only way they know how - WITH EXTREME, MORTIFYING DARES." 9 p.m.: Jaws vs Kraken

"Something shocking is happening in the abyss around Guadalupe Island. Photos of great whites with strange scars believed to be from giant squids have surfaced. Dr. Tristan Guttridge leads a mission to get a glimpse into the battles between the two beasts." 10 p.m.: Pig vs Shark

"The famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas may be in peril. Some believe that the local tiger shark population have acquired a taste for pork and may be feasting on these famous oink-sters." 11 p.m.: Raging Bulls

"Bull sharks are one of Australia's "Big 3" deadly shark species, and recently, there's been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters."

Wednesday, July 27

8 p.m.: Island of the Walking Sharks

"Animal Planet’s International wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante travels the world in search of new and mysterious species of sharks, as well as forgotten or unseen creatures that have been misidentified or declared extinct."

"Shark expert Kina Scollay and his elite team return with a unique one-man-submersible, the Mechashark, to a top-secret location off New Zealand attempting to do something that’s never been done: locate a Great White shark mating ground."

"A team of shark experts uses new dive technology to get closer to sharks like never before. Dr. Austin Gallagher and Andre Musgrove enter the Shark Dome to allow them to dive without noisy scuba equipment to locate an elusive great white pupping zone."

"In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island."

Thursday, July 28

8 p.m.: Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan

"Tracy Morgan teams up with shark experts throughout the country to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. From rare species to stealth predators, Tracy shows off his favorite sharks and their incredible capabilities and adaptations."

"Tracy Morgan teams up with shark experts throughout the country to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean. From rare species to stealth predators, Tracy shows off his favorite sharks and their incredible capabilities and adaptations." 9 p.m.: Shark House

"After great whites started washing up dead in South Africa, Dickie Chivell spent years building and testing an undersea "Shark House" to find out why. Now, ready to deploy, he's not just looking for answers, he's looking for survivors too." 10 p.m.: Monster Mako Under the Rig

"A team of researchers have discovered a mysterious group of mako sharks of the Gulf of Mexico who migrate around Florida and up to Rhode Island. They call these makos Mavericks. Now, the teams are trying to discover what sets them apart from other makos." 11 p.m.: Tiger Queen

Friday, July 29

8 p.m.: Jaws vs the Blob

" A new ocean phenomenon known as The Blob sends juvenile Great White sharks straight into a feeding frenzy for monster 20ft adults off the coast of Guadalupe Island. A team of shark experts dives deep to discover if the young sharks survive or become a snack."

A new ocean phenomenon known as The Blob sends juvenile Great White sharks straight into a feeding frenzy for monster 20ft adults off the coast of Guadalupe Island. A team of shark experts dives deep to discover if the young sharks survive or become a snack." 9 p.m.: Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako

"Scientist Dr. Riley Elliott is tracking two of the ocean’s most legendary apex predators – great whites and makos – as they head on a collision course during their yearly migration off the coast of New Zealand."

"Alison Towner has risked her life many times, studying the migration patterns and tagging white sharks in South Africa for the past decade. This spectacular adventure with the next generation of shark explorers, Alison, and her all-female crew will pull all the stops - cage dive, free dive, deploy drones and decoys, and more - to find her missing white sharks."

"Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerheads. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives ever upwards of 10 hours using an underwater habitat."

Saturday, July 30

8 p.m.: Monsters of the Cape

"Shark Week Veterans Dr. Craig O'Connell and Mark Rackley dive into the great white-infested waters off of Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents to help keep the waters of the Cape safe for both beach-goers and sharks, before it's too late."

"Shark Week Veterans Dr. Craig O'Connell and Mark Rackley dive into the great white-infested waters off of Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents to help keep the waters of the Cape safe for both beach-goers and sharks, before it's too late." 9 p.m.: Sharks in Paradise

"Shark conservationist Kinga Philipps and scientist Tristan Guttridge embark on an expedition through the remote Islands of Tahiti to investigate whether local legends and mysteries about massive tiger sharks are true." 10 p.m.: Jackass Shark Week 2.0 (rebroadcast)

"Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies are back to finish what they started. After the guys went on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, the boys head out to get their friend poopies over his fear of sharks." 11 p.m.: Shark Rober

