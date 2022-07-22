How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 online: Release date and time

As we prepare to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 online, we do so knowing that this we've probably seen the last of one of the series' best characters. So consider this your spoiler warning about one of the best things on TV to watch in July, because we need to talk.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 start time, channel Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 release date: Monday, July 25)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) and fubo TV (opens in new tab) (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels (opens in new tab)

After the first episode back from the mid-season break took Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) off the table, last week we saw Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) leave Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). But could she be used against Jimmy? Only time will tell.

Kim knows they're bad for each other, and the blood on their hands from the murder of Howard Hamlin seems to be too much for her to handle. Especially after attending Howard's memorial service and having to lie about his fictional cocaine addiction that she and Jimmy fabricated. So much for concerns about Kim being angry about Jimmy volunteering her to be Lalo's hit-woman.

Elsewhere in the episode, we saw Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) on a bittersweet victory lap. Sure, he's won, but he didn't feel able to flirt with that handsome sommelier, likely because he knows the risk of bringing someone into his life.

We're still waiting on Better Call Saul's three announced guest stars for this half-season. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and Carol Burnett will play a new character named Marion.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10:

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting AMC or AMC Plus? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 on Monday (July 25), at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

It will also arrive on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

Episode 10 debuts on Tuesday, July 26.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, and ran until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicked off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 08: "Point and Shoot" July 11 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 09: "Fun and Games" July 18 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 10: "Nippy" July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.

As noted above, the Emmy award winning Carol Burnett will also appear as a guest star this season. She will portray a character named Marion.

