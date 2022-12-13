How to watch Black Adam online with HBO Max — release date and time

Waiting for Black Adam on HBO Max? The good news for everyone who didn't want to buy or rent on video on demand, or see it in theaters — or just wants to see Teth-Adam become Black Adam again — is that your wait is almost over.

Black Adam HBO Max release date, time U.S. date and time: Black Adam debuts on Friday (Dec. 16) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on HBO Max.

Black Adam, an epic-length tale that crosses millennia, isn't just about Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero character who doesn't have issues killing his villains. Black Adam introduces the Justice Society to the DCU, bringing in Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

That said, Black Adam's story begins in 2600 BC, where he's been imprisoned. Freed in present day, with tons of baggage about his own life, Black Adam is seen as a liberator for the Middle Eastern city of Kahndaq.

Check out the trailer below, after with everything you need to watch Black Adam online.

How to watch Black Adam online from anywhere on Earth

Just because HBO isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Black Adam if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you?

How to watch Black Adam online in the US

HBO and HBO Max are the primary ways to watch Black Adam online in the U.S. It will debut at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Friday (Dec. 16)

How to watch Black Adam online in the UK

Right now, Black Adam is only available for purchase or rental when it comes to UK streaming. It's on Prime Video (opens in new tab) in the UK

How to watch Black Adam online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) appears to be the location of Black Adam's Canadian streaming, and it will share the U.S. HBO Max date of Dec. 16.

How to watch Black Adam online in Australia

Just like in the UK, Black Adam is only available for rental / VOD, using services such as Amazon (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Black Adam poster

Black Adam movie trailer and clips

The first trailer for Black Adam was shown off at CinemaCon 2022, and kept hidden from the public at large. Us mere mortals, who don't own our own movie theaters, had to wait until early June — when Warner Bros release the trailer online.

The trailer reveals our best look at Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — three members of the Justice Society of America. Plus we get to see more of Dwayne Johnson in his black lightning bolt-infused suit, and blowing up an awful lot of stuff.

Oh, and there's a scene that absolutely looks like it was lifted from the very first Iron Man movie.

A preview video also debuted at DC Fandome 2021, back in October, featuring shots of Dwayne in full costume. We also got to meet his supporting cast, and a clip where he incinerates a dude's skull to ash.

Black Adam movie cast

The Black Adam movie's first stages date back to September 2014, when Dwayne Johnson was tapped to play the titular hero.

In July 2020, casting picked up as Noah Centineo was selected for the role of Atom Smasher, a member of the JSA with the ability to alter his size and strength. In September of that yeare, more JSA positions were filled as Aldis Hodge joined the film as Hawkman, followed by Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone in December. Pierce Brosnan signed on in March 2021 to play the mystically-inclined Doctor Fate.

The full, announced cast, is as follows: