How to watch NCIS season 20 online: release date and time, trailer and more

In just a matter of days, it will be time to watch NCIS season 20 online to see the premiere's big crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i. The long-running CBS drama returns after a big cliffhanger involving supervisory special agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole).

NCIS season 20 channel, start time NCIS season 20 premieres Monday (Sept. 19)

• Time — 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

After Gibbs left his leadership role last year to stay in Alaska, Parker took over the team. However, now he is on the run with ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) while the other agents try to clear his name and find the person who framed Parker.

Their investigation pulls in NCIS: Hawai'i's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town to meet with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). With their help, the team tracks down their prime suspect, the Raven.

In the second half of the crossover, Tennant leads her team, along with agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), in a search for the Raven on the island of Oahu. During their investigation, they discover the Raven's nefarious plans to the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

Here is everything you need to watch NCIS season 20. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch NCIS season 20 from anywhere on Earth

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch NCIS season 20 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch NCIS season 20 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the NCIS season 20 premiere Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

How to watch NCIS season 20 in the UK

Bad news for British fans of NCIS — season 20 doesn't have a release date on any UK channels.

The previous 19 seasons are streaming on Disney Plus.

How to watch NCIS season 20 in Canada

Canadians will see NCIS season 20 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting on Global TV (opens in new tab), at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch NCIS season 20 in Australia

Unfortunately, it looks like Aussies also won't be able to watch NCIS season 20 live, as it doesn't appear to be airing on any local channels.

The previous 19 seasons are streaming on Disney Plus.

