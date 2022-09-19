How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online — date, time and more

A new beginning marks the start of the end when you tune into watch New Amsterdam season 5 online (yes, you don't need cable). Yes, Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is returning to New Amsterdam Medical Center, one of the oldest public hospitals, but this is the show's last run.

New Amsterdam season 5 channel, premiere date and start time New Amsterdam season 5 episode 1 debuts on Tuesday (Sept. 20)

• Time — 10 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or via Peacock (opens in new tab) the next day

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

This time around, though, he has to do it all without his now ex-fiancée Helen Sharpe. Not only did Freema Agyeman leave the show (for now), but their relationship is pretty broken at the moment.

Max is also dealing with the impact of Helen's exit for his young daughter Luna (Opal Chow), as he realizes his personal love life has to come second to her needs. So, while Max focuses on being a dad, he won't have a lack of work at New Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, family is the big word for everyone else at New Amsterdam too. Lauren's sister Vanessa (Kathryn Prescott) is the wild child of the family, and is bringing all sorts of chaos. Floyd (Jocko Sims) has just found the estranged father he's been searching for, and looks to catch up on lost time.

So, here's how to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online, and check out the trailer for the show:

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch New Amsterdam season 5 online if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch New Amsterdam season 5 online on Tuesdays, starting September 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, on NBC.

You could even watch free, if you have a local NBC network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling (in select markets), FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Also, you'll be able to watch New Amsterdam season 5 episodes on line the next day on Peacock.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC (in select cities) and E!, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Check out the service with the rotating discounts and free trials Sling offers.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Bel-Air, Girls5eva and Angelyne.

Can you watch New Amsterdam season 5 online in the UK?

In the U.K., a very-delayed broadcast of New Amsterdam season 5 is expected on Sky. Sky TV (opens in new tab) packages start at £25 per month, but the thing is, this season isn't expected until 2023.

Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 in Canada

Canadians, fortunately, can watch the New Amsterdam season 5 live at the same time as Americans. It airs on GlobalTV, and returns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 in Australia

Down under, you'll watch New Amsterdam season 5 online on Stan (opens in new tab). It arrives the day after, due to time zones, on Sept. 21.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $10 AUD per month . A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform.