How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online — release date, Hulu, trailer and more

The new school year is here, and you can watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online to get your own minor dose of academia without enrolling yourself. And the lovable surprise of the last season returns with big questions, new funds and the same set of underdog teachers.

Abbott Elementary season 2 release date and time, channel Abbott Elementary season 2 is scheduled to air Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (available via Fubo (opens in new tab)) and on Hulu on Thursday (Sept. 22) at 3 a.m. ET.

Yes, when the doors open at Willard R. Abbott Public School, we'll only have the teachers at first. Episode 1, "Development Day" is the no-students window where the educators prep for a new year. And there's a lot to discuss, as Janine is now single (Tariq is focusing on his rap career) and is going to focus her entirety on work.

That said, she will likely bring the awkward as she plans the faculty mixer. Gregory is now a full-time teacher, and their potential romance is likely still lingering. Oh, and ABC's official episode description notes that Ava "runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot." So that's gonna be a lot to handle.

Oh, and we also have word about what to expect next week. Janine gets a case of "keeping up with the Jones'" when she sees a new charter school open nearby. Meanwhile, Ava is hosting Abbott's version of Shark Tank in the library to get ideas on how to use the funds from the grant.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online (as it begins its 22-episode season) right now. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Abbott Elementary season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 in the US

In the U.S., you can watch Abbott Elementary season 2 premiere on Wednesday (Sept. 21) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 on Hulu

Abbott Elementary season 2 episodes drop on Hulu on Thursdays, at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Abbott Elementary season 2 at the same time as Americans on GlobalTV, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cord cutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 in the UK and Australia

Bad news for Brits and Aussies: Abbott Elementary season 2 doesn't appear to be airing on any UK or Australian channels.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch Abbott Elementary live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).