How to watch Moon Knight episode 4 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

It's almost time to watch Moon Knight episode 4 online with Disney Plus, and it might be odd to hear this, but the weirdest events are about to go down. Yes, even after Khonshu moved the skies to summon the avatars of all the other gods, and actually shouted through Marc Spector? Things get even weirder this week.

Moon Knight Disney Plus episode 4 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 4 is streaming on Wednesday (April 20), at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

After having failed to win an impromptu trial of Arthur Harrow, which was then turned on Spector and his unreliable mental state, we eventually found Khonshu and Steven working together. They even worked their magic on the skies again, creating something akin to a laser-light show that made everyone stop and stare.

But, will our heroes and anti-heroes actually be able to stop Harrow in his quest for Ammit? Seems like the gods are definitely against it, even though they kind of got played (Harrow never even denied the accusations), but there's another problem looming.

You know how Grant told Spector that he wasn't the one who killed those men on the roof? It feels like someone else will be popping up eventually to help these two with their tasks. But it's probably not Khonshu, as Selim explained the god is now tethered to the statuette inside of a pyramid.

All that said? Well, I'm the kind who continues to find Moon Knight a great series. Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Moon Knight episode 4 online.

Also, check out this bonus-feature style explainer that you may need to clear things up about who exactly Arthur Harrow is.

How to watch Moon Knight episode 4 on Disney Plus

No matter what you're feeling like today, it's easy to watch Moon Night. Moon Knight episode 4 debuts on Wednesday (April 20) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET.

It's the sixth Marvel Studios series to be released direct to Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and What If...?.

Disney Plus doesn't have a whole lot of entries in our list of the new movies and shows to watch in April, so it may feel like a "Moon Knight or nothing" month.

How to watch Moon Knight internationally

Moon Knight episodes

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Moon Knight cast

Marvel Studios has been especially secretive about the cast and story of Moon Knight, but we do have the core cast, and some of the names we're supposed to call them by below.