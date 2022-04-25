How to watch Moon Knight episode 5 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

We're eager to watch Moon Knight episode 5 online with Disney Plus because holy hell what was up with last week's ending? Moon Knight brought us all to the Putnam Psychiatric Hospital for the biggest "WTF?" slash wink-wink moment in the series so far. Also, a bit of inside baseball: this will be the first Moon Knight episode that wasn't shown to critics (such as myself) already.

Moon Knight Disney Plus episode 5 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 5 comes out on Wednesday (April 27), at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

And at Putnam, we got a big tease of "what if this show wasn't actually real?" Eagle-eyed audience members saw hints of Steven's life — that gilded street performer, his Rubik’s Cube, a cupcake, and the goldfish — as we were meant to wonder what was real and what was not. Of course, Spector figured out that this was in fact a con.

And this is on top of the vibe that we're getting that another Marc Spector identity has been taking over. In the comics, he was Jake Lockley, and he had a penchant for finding information and kicking butt.

But back in the last moments we saw before Putnam? Layla's now aware that Marc shot and killed her father, thanks to Harrow being a snitch. Harrow then shot Marc so bad it knocked him into a different (4:3) aspect ratio.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Moon Knight episode 5 online. Also, check out this bonus-feature style explainer that you may need to clear things up about who exactly Marc Spector is.

How to watch Moon Knight episode 5 on Disney Plus

No matter what you're feeling like today, it's easy to watch Moon Night. Moon Knight episode 5 debuts on Wednesday (April 27) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET.

It's the sixth Marvel Studios series to be released direct to Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and What If...?.

Disney Plus doesn't have a whole lot of entries in our list of the new movies and shows to watch in April, so it may feel like a "Moon Knight or nothing" month.

How to watch Moon Knight internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Moon Knight episodes

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Moon Knight cast

Marvel Studios has been especially secretive about the cast and story of Moon Knight, but we do have the core cast, and some of the names we're supposed to call them by below.