How to watch Moon Knight episode 3 online right now: Release date, time and episode schedule

Are you eager to watch Moon Knight episode 3 online with Disney Plus? After Marc took back control of his body at the end of episode 2, and had a heart to ... floating skull with Khonshu? The stakes are seemingly clear for this adventure.

Moon Knight Disney Plus episode 3 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 3 is available on Wednesday (April 13), having debuted at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

Down a scarab, and desperate to protect his wife, Marc Spector has kicked Steven Grant back inside, only to shout out from any reflective service. And, so, Moon Knight has landed on exactly the one place we should have expected — because when Khonshu asked "where the hell" did Marc think we were going, we answered "Egypt, duh," at our TVs.

So far, though, Moon Knight's been quite a divisive series. While my Moon Knight review was glowing and effusive, I'll admit that the show is something of an acquired taste. My colleague Rory Mellon, for example, wrote about how Moon Knight has killed his interest in Marvel TV shows.

But for those who still have interest in Grant/Spector's international adventures, it seems like Moon Knight episode 3 will likely continue down the path it began. Without giving any spoilers (I've watched the first four episodes of the show), I'll note that Moon Knight will continue to be strange and weird and leave you scratching your head.

All that said? Well, I'm the kind who continues to find Moon Knight a great series. Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Moon Knight episode 3 online.

Also, check out this behind-the-scenes conversation with the cast of Moon Knight to get their opinions about if Moon Knight is a good guy or not:

How to watch Moon Knight episode 3 on Disney Plus

No matter what you're feeling like today, it's easy to watch Moon Night. Moon Knight episode 3 debuts on Wednesday (April 13) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET.

It's the sixth Marvel Studios series to be released direct to Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and What If...?.

Disney Plus doesn't have a whole lot of entries in our list of the new movies and shows to watch in April, so it may feel like a "Moon Knight or nothing" month.

How to watch Moon Knight internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Moon Knight episodes

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Moon Knight cast

Marvel Studios has been especially secretive about the cast and story of Moon Knight, but we do have the core cast, and some of the names we're supposed to call them by below.