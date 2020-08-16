How to watch Darcey and Stacey online to see 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Darcey and Stacey start time, channel Darcey and Stacey premieres Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Ready for double the trouble? It's almost time to watch Darcey and Stacey, the 90 Day Fiance spinoff that follows the Silva twins on their journey to find love. Darcey and Stacey is the latest offshoot of the popular TLC reality franchise, which also includes the currently-airing 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day fans will know Darcey from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She's appeared in all four seasons of the show. In the first two seasons, she was dating Jesse Meester from the Netherlands. After they broke up, Darcey found a new boyfriend, Tom Brooks from the United Kingdom. Sadly, they also split.

In the spinoff, Darcey is in a new relationship with Georgi Rusev of Bulgaria. Meanwhile, Stacey is moving forward with her Albanian fiance, Florian Sukaj, who finally got his K-1 visa. But cheating allegations cast a dark cloud on her bliss.

"We are super excited and feel very blessed to have the opportunity to get our own show — finally! It's been a long and amazing journey," Darcey told TV Insider. "It's been inspiring. I think it's helped a lot of people relate because it is relatable, our journeys...We're excited to share that. Darcey & Stacey kind of dives deep into our lives as twins and sisters, and of course our love lives, and a little bit more with our family. A little bit of our past, present, and future."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Darcey and Stacey online.

How to watch Darcey and Stacey anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Darcey and Stacey if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Darcey and Stacey in the US

American fans of 90 Day Fiance can watch Darcey and Stacey premiere on Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 on TLC — if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Darcey and Stacey on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels including TLC.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling Blue has to offer. That includes more than 50 channels including TLC, AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, TNT and USA.View Deal

How to watch Darcey and Stacey in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC Canada, which is carried by multiple cable providers. Darcey and Stacey is set to air the same day and time as it does in the US.

How to watch Darcey and Stacey in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. The UK air date and time for Darcey and Stacey hasn't been announced yet, but keep an eye on the official Twitter account for an update.

Darcey and Stacey trailer

TLC posted this first look at Darcey and Stacey, which teases all the drama that the Silva twins experience between each other and with their romantic partners.