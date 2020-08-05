How to watch Catfish: The TV Show online: Season 8 cast, channel, episodes

Catfish the TV Show season 8 start time, channel Catfish the TV Show season 8 premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Get out your bait and tackle, it's almost time to watch Catfish: The TV Show online. The MTV reality series is returning with an entirely virtual season 8 tomorrow. With the world still practicing social distancing, people are online more than ever looking for connections and answers. And Catfish: The TV Show will do whatever it takes to find them.

The second half of season 8 finds executive producer/host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford working together remotely to track down the truth. In the new season of Catfish, Nev and Kamie encounter new obstacles, all while playing by new rules. They dive into the "new normal" to discover if people's new virtual connections are real or a con.

The first half of season 8 aired in January, before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people to stay at home. They became reliant Zoom meetings and other virtual hangouts to maintain friendships and romantic relationships. That sets up a situation ripe with the possibilities of catfishing.

As Nev says in the teaser for the new season, "Did you think this whole quarantine was going to stop us?" Even catfish work from home."

Kamie added, "We truly have been learning as we go and somehow, the stories we’re working on are even more wild than before. I think fans of the show are going to love the change of scenery and we love that we’re still able to help people, especially now.”

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8 online. Plus, check out the teaser below:

How to watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because MTV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch Siesta Key. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8 in the US

Catfishing Americans can watch the Catfish: The TV Show season 8 premiere episode on Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV — but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get MTV on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

Try either of the Sling TV packages — Sling Blue and Sling Orange — for free for three days. They are both compatible with the Comedy Extra add-on, which has MTV, MTV2, CMT, Paramount, TV Land and more. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and has more than 50 channels, including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services in the market, at just $20 per month for 58 channels. And you can try it with a free trial for seven days — no registration required. Philo's lineup has many popular networks including MTV, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and VH1.View Deal

How to watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8 in the UK

Bad news for British fans of Catfish — season 8 doesn't yet have a premiere date on MTV UK.

Americans far from home should check out ExpressVPN to watch it live with us back in the states.

How to watch Catfish: The TV Show season 8 in Canada

Canadians can reel in Catfish: The TV Show season 8 on the same day and time as the U.S. So, watch the summer premiere episode tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV Canada.

Catfish: The TV Show season 8 cast

Returning to the Catfish TV show cast are executive producer/host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford (who joined the show in the middle of season 7).

Not much is known about the couples featured in season 8. We do know the couples in the first two episodes:

Episode 1 (Aug.5): Jason and Keith

Episode 2 (Aug. 12): Kristen and Sarah