How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — best deals so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders are now live, and this may be the device that finally gets people to embrace foldable phones. The reason is the price — unlike the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs just $999. That's easily the least expensive foldable phone we've seen.

In addition to a lower price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display. When opened, you get a 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 panel. Both screens are AMOLED panels with refresh rates of 120Hz. 

The phone will officially go on sale on August 27, but Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders begin today (Aug. 11), with plenty of perks for those who preorder early. Samsung, for instance, is offering a $200 Samsung credit with its Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders.

Plus, Samsung is letting you trade in up to four devices for a maximum $650 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not to be outdone, AT&T Verizon are taking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorders with trade in of an old device. 

Here's everything you need to know before you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 models and pricing
ModelStoragePrice
Galaxy Z Flip 38GB/128GB$999
Galaxy Z Flip 38GB/256GB$1,049
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition12GB/256GB TBD

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: $200 credit + up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit for use toward a future Samsung purchase. In addition, Samsung will let you trade-in up to four devices for a maximum discount of up to $650 off your Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder.View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder. Currently, you can get up to $1,000 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on an Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $500 off when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and trade in your old smartphone. View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: get free @ T-Mobile with eligible plan and trade-in
T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for free for customers who sign up for an eligible plan and trade in their phone. You need to have at least one existing line with a Magenta Max, Magenta Plus or T-Mobile One Plus plan. You'll also need to trade in an eligible device. You'll receive up to $1,000 off via monthly bill credits. View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
AT&T sold the original Galaxy Flip and now it's among the first to offer the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Trade-in a phone, sign up for an unlimited plan and buy your device installments, and you can get up to $1,000 off. That covers the entire cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: save up to $300 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off Galaxy Flip 3 preorders instantly made through its website. This includes qualified activation. Plus, you can save up to an additional $600 with qualified trade-in. View Deal

