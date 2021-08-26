Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals in August 2021

Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals are officially here. Although the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the least expensive foldable phone we've seen, it's $999 price is still far from cheap. So we're rounding up the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals you can get right now. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display. When opened, you get a 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 panel. Both screens are AMOLED panels with refresh rates of 120Hz. Currently, one of our favorite Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals comes courtesy of Verizon. The carrier is taking up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with trade in. Not to be outdone, AT&T is offering new and existing members up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with trade in. Below we're rounding up the best early Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals out now.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 models and pricing
ModelStoragePrice
Galaxy Z Flip 38GB/128GB$999
Galaxy Z Flip 38GB/256GB$1,049
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition12GB/256GB $1,849 (includes Buds + Watch)

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals

Galaxy Z Flip 3: $200 credit + up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get a $200 Samsung credit for use toward a future Samsung purchase. In addition, Samsung will let you trade-in up to four devices for a maximum discount of up to $650 off your Galaxy Z Flip 3.View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Flip 3. Currently, you can get up to $1,500 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on an Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $500 off when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and trade in your old smartphone. View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3: free w/ plan + trade-in @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for free for customers who sign up for an eligible plan and trade in their phone. You need to have at least one existing line with a Magenta Max, Magenta Plus or T-Mobile One Plus plan. You'll also need to trade in an eligible device. You'll receive up to $1,000 off via monthly bill credits. View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
AT&T sold the original Galaxy Flip and now it's among the first to offer the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Trade-in a phone, sign up for an unlimited plan and buy your device installments, and you can get up to $1,000 off. That covers the entire cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 3: up to $400 off unlocked + $600 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking $400 off Galaxy Flip 3 purchases made through its website. Best Buy will also take up to $600 off with a valid trade-in. Alternatively, if you activate your phone on Verizon or AT&T, you'll save $1,400. Activate on T-Mobile and you'll save $1,000. Plus, you'll get a $200 Samsung credit just for buying your Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Best Buy.View Deal

