Hornets vs Pacers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Hornets vs Pacers start time, channel The Hornets vs Pacers live stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. It will be on TNT.

The Hornets vs Pacers live stream marks the first of the NBA’s new playoff format involving play-in games. Who will be the first to survive and advance in NBA Live Stream ?

Due to COVID pausing last season, the NBA was forced to kick off this season on short turn around and shorten their regular season schedule from 82 games to just 72. As a way to make it up to the teams and the fans, the Association decided to add a play-in tournament, much like the NCAA has done in recent years. Now instead of just the top eight teams making the playoffs in each conference, the top 10 teams will have a chance. Seeds 7, 8, 9 and 10 will compete in the play-in games. Now #10 Hornets visit #9 Pacers for chance to advance to face the winner of #8 Wizards vs #7 Celtics.

The Hornets (33-39) are limping into the playoffs having lost their last five games. Charlotte was lead by veteran guard Terry Rozier this season, who averaged a team high 20.4 points per game. One of the bright sports for Charlotte this season has been the play of Rookie of the Year candidate LeMelo Ball who averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 assists per game and overcame a broken bone in his wrist. Ball missed 21 games, before coming back to help the Hornets make the playoffs.

The Pacers (34-38) finished their season on a higher note than Charlotte. After Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster had a heated exchange on the Pacer’s bench during their May 5th loss to the Kings, the Pacers went on to win 4 of their last 7 games to lock in a spot in the play-in tournament. After injuries to Caris LaVert and Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers have been lead by two-time all-star Domantas Sabonis, who’s presence is a big reason why Indiana is a top three team in scoring points in the paint.

The Hornets won their season series with the Pacers 2-1. Pacers enter as 3-point favorites. The over/under is 228.

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Hornets vs Pacers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Hornets vs Pacers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hornets vs Pacers airs on TNT, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package.

Hornets vs Pacers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans may need a little help from NBA League Pass — as this game doesn't appear to be on Sky Sports.

Hornets vs Pacers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hornets vs Pacers on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.