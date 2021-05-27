Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just revealed killer camera upgrades

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get an powerful camera upgrade to give it the phones and edge over the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro.

That's according to Twitter leaker @FrontTron who claimed the rumored upcoming Google phones will have a number of big features, including a “gimbal-like steady cam mode." That’s something you really don’t see very often, though it's a key feature of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, and could give the Pixel 6 an edge when it comes to selecting the best cameras phones.

Earlier this week long-time leaker Max Weinbach revealed a number of key details about the Pixel 6 Pro. These included a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP periscope lens, and 5x optical zoom. Couple that with Google’s usual computational computing effort and you’re potentially looking at one heck of a camera phone.

Pixel 6 stuffGimbal like steady cam modeBigger Samsung sensor, Google custom NPU and ISP -> better than pixel 5Big improvements in videoMay 26, 2021 See more

FrontTron’s leak talks up the camera setup further, noting the upgrades include a “bigger Samsung sensor" paired with Google’s Neural Processing Unit and Image Signal Processor chips.

Both of those have been used for the Pixel’s computational photography before, and mean Google’s phones don’t necessarily need the largest and newest camera hardware to take great photos.

As for the improvements to video capture, FrontTron didn’t give us any specifics. While the Google Pixel 5 was able to produce some great videos, Google has still fallen behind the likes of Apple and Samsung. Here’s hoping that the Pixel 6 series has something to give its video-making capabilities a boost.

Still, even with these improvements, the most exciting part of this leak is the gimbal mode. While technically just an extension of smartphones’ existing optical image stabilization, it’s an upgrade that could make taking clear shots, especially in unsteady and ow-light shooting situations, much easier.

The Pixel 6 series isn’t expected to arrive until this fall, though there are plenty of rumors of what the phone might include. That includes Google’s rumored new in-house Whitechapel chip, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

There are also rumors of an under-display selfie camera, though more recent renders have ditched this feature in favor of a more traditional camera design.

As for the display, the Pixel 6 should come with a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will be 6.7-inches. A QHD+ resolution has been suggested, though we guess that this will be exclusive to the larger model.

We’ll bring you more on the Pixel 6 series as we hear it. But in the meantime check out our picks for the best Android phones overall.