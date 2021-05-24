Massive Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak just revealed key specs

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 phones aren't too far off, just on the other side of summer if leaks are to be believed. As we get closer to that time, we've been hearing (and seeing) more and more of Google's next flagship devices. The company might return to a two-model release, with a larger Pixel 6 Pro expected.

Well-known leaker Max Weinbach recently went on Myriam Joire's Mobile Tech Podcast to talk about the Pixel 6, Google's in-house Whitechapel system-on-chip, and plans regarding the announcement and release.

Google Pixel 6 Whitechapel: Not that powerful?

Weinbach dropped some serious bombshells about Whitechapel. According to him, the chip will land somewhere between the Snapdragon 888 and 865 in terms of performance. That means it won't be a best-in-class processor, but I don't think anyone expected it to be (especially given the rumors that Google is working with Samsung on development).

It seems that one of the reasons Google has decided to part ways with Qualcomm is that it wants to control the implementation of Image Signal Processors (ISPs) and Neural Processing Units (NPUs). This would mean leveraging more AI power for several things, notably improving Google's renowned photography. Weinbach claims that Samsung will produce Whitechapel on a 5nm process.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs

That's not all. Weinbach and Myriam also talked some other of the Pixel 6's specs. The larger Pro model will apparently feature a QHD 120Hz display. It'll also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and mmWave 5G, if Weinbach is to be believed.

We've heard previously that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display, while the smaller Pixel 6 would have a flat 6.4-inch screen, presumably 1080p. The regular Pixel 6 will also reportedly have a 4,500 mAh battery, the same size that's in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 6: Big camera upgrade

Other upgrades expected for the Pixel 6 Pro relate to the camera, notably a 50MP primary sensor. That'll join an ultrawide and a 8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Coupled with Google's impressive computational photography, the Pixel 6 Pro could be an absolute camera powerhouse.

Google Pixel 6 colors

For colors, Google might go with a peach-sand-pink triple tone design, as well as offering silver, black, and possibly green options, too. Weinbach expects that Google will unveil the phones in October, though the ongoing chip shortage might push that back to November. We'll just have to see.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel Watch

That's not all Weinbach said, though that it's about the Pixel 6 and Whitechapel. He also mentioned that the Pixel Watch will launch alongside the Pixel 6 running a Samsung 5nm chip, much like the one many expect to power the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

He also said that the Pixel 5a will be more expensive than the 4a, though a specific price remains unknown. Google has a fine line to straddle, since Pixel 5a leaks point to it being quite similar to the Pixel 4a 5G.

As always with leaks and rumors, take this with some healthy skepticism. That said, Weinbach has a good track record and is usually pretty reliable.