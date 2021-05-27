Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE unveiled — and it undercuts new iPad Pro

Mere hours after this rumor story was published Samsung officially launched both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7. There's no official U.S. pricing for the S7 FE yet, but UK pricing is £589 ($835) for the 64GB model and £629 ($892) for the 128GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will include both 5G and an S Pen as standard. Final colours will be Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. UK orders can be placed from June 2 with stock arriving on June 18 but there's no U.S. date yet.

The original article is below, with some small tweaks for accuracy.

Samsung’s at it again, leaking its own products, on its own website in yet another unforced error. The company launched the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE on its German site and then pulled it, suggesting that someone jumped the gun. As with previous Samsung devices, the FE stands for fan edition.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE certainly sounds like it’s going to be a solid Android tablet for the money, packing a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 that runs at 60Hz. It's no iPad Pro 2021 killer, which packs a 12.9-inch mini-LED display, but the leaked price for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is considerably less.

The price of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is aroud $835. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 starts at $1,099, while the iPad Pro 2021 11-inch starts at $999. The iPad Air, which sports a 10.9-inch LCD, is $599. The Tab S7 FE supports 5G, and it's uncluded as standard with both models.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of specs, WinFuture (translated link) said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G made up of two high-power cores which run at up to 2.2 GHz and six 1.8 GHz energy saving cores. You can also expect 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a microSD card slot. A hefty 10,090 mAh battery should provide plenty of juice; Samsung rates the slate for 13 hours of video playback. There's also a 128GB model with 6GB of RAM, Samsung announced after this story was initially published.

Another plus for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the location of the camera. You can use it in landscape mode, as it's positioned above the display in this orientation. The iPad Pro's camera awkwardly sits above the screen in portrait mode.

With the included S Pen, the Tab S7 FE will let you take notes, draw and use pen-enabled apps.

The one caveat continues to be apps. While Samsung’s hardware is usually great, any Android-powered tablet is a tough sell against Apple’s iPad. Far more energy has gone into making the iPad a good tablet, with wide app support.

Interestingly, the Tab S7 FE also supports Samsung DeX, which allows you to connect it to an external display. That’s a feature that’s somewhat underused, but can be a powerful way to use the tablet as a basic PC. DeX isn’t perfect, but it certainly is a usable platform for some users.