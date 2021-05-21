Google Pixel 6 Pro leak teases a huge camera upgrade

The latest Google Pixel 6 leaks give us our first look at the base model, plus a refined look at the new Pro version and some previously unknown specs.

Leaker OnLeaks partnered with 91mobiles and Digit to show off renders and specs for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and claimed these renders are more accurate than those offered by a previous leak from Jon Prosser.

We see on both renders the three-color design once again. It's one of the most unique phones we've seen this year so far, particularly because of its horizontal bar of cameras.

OnLeaks' two renders show the main difference between the two Pixel 6 models: the Pro model has an extra rear camera. That bumps the total of sensors on the back up to three, the most ever on a Pixel, and will include main and telephoto sensors according to Digit. One could assume the third will be an ultrawide camera, to complete the typical flagship phone triple camera set-up.

These leaks go further however. We also know that the Pixel 6 Pro is getting a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display, breaking the screen size record for Pixels. If you're interested in the exact dimensions, OnLeaks gives these as 6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inches (163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm).

The display has thin side bezels, but the ones on top and bottom are noticeably thicker. This is apparently because of the dual-firing speakers Google will be fitting to the Pixel 6 series, which harks back somewhat to the Pixel 2.

The basic Pixel 6 however gets a 6.4-inch flat display. This handset apparently measures 6.2 x 2.9 x 0. 35 inches (158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm), meaning it's still larger than the current Google Pixel 5, which measures 6 inches.

Other assorted leaks reveal that there will once again be a wireless charging option for the Pixel 6. Both models will offer an under-display fingerprint scanner, ditching Google's tried-and-true rear fingerprint sensor which is visibly absent on the renders.

While this is an excitingly large drop of leaked specs, there are still some important mysteries left. Chief among these is the Pixel 6's chipset, since older rumors claim Google's not using the Qualcomm silicon it has previously, but a proprietary "Whitechapel" chip design. Other details we're curious about are battery and charging specs, and the refresh rate of that new larger display.

Google has tended to launch its flagship Pixels around September or October, but we may see official teasers before then. If you want a phone right now though, check out the best Android phones for amazing Pixel 6 alternatives you can buy today.